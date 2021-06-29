VF completes sell-off of nine Work segment apparel brands

VF Corp., formerly based in Greensboro, said Tuesday it has completed the sale of the occupational portion of its Work segment to a subsidiary of Redwood Capital Investments LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The apparel marketer, based in Denver, said in January 2020 it was “reviewing strategic alternatives” as part of “a reflection of management’s continued focus on transforming VF into a more consumer-minded and retail-centric enterprise, with a portfolio of growth-oriented active, outdoor and work brands.

The Work business is primarily based in the U.S. The brands are listed in the occupational portion of the division: Red Kap, VF Solutions, Bulwark, Workrite, Wall®, Terra, Kodiak, Work Authority and Horace Small.

The review does not include the Dickies and Timberland PRO brands.

The brands’ apparel typically is worn by workers in the industrial, service and government sectors and is primarily distributed through the business-to-business channel.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.