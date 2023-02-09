VF Corp. confirmed this week it is exploring the sale of its Global Packs business brands that consist of Eastpak, JanSport and Kipling.

VF was based in Greensboro for about 20 years until announcing in August 2018 plans to move its headquarters to Denver in 2019.

“While these iconic and profitable businesses are strong contributors of value, VF is committed to ensuring they are optimally positioned to achieve their full potential while enhancing management focus on the company’s greatest strategic priorities,” the company said.

Benno Dorer, VR’s interim president and chief executive, said in the fourth-quarter earnings report that the apparel marketer “is shifting resource priorities across the company, including by reducing the dividend, exploring the sale of non-core assets, cutting costs and eliminating non-strategic spending, while enhancing the focus on the consumer through targeted investments.”

The dividend was reduced from 51 cents per share to 30 cents.

VF also said it expects to close asset sales during the second half of fiscal 2023 that include the sale and leaseback of VF's European headquarters in Stabio, Switzerland.