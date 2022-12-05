VF top executive Rendle retires suddenly; company lowers fiscal 2023 financial guidance

The unexpected news of Steve Rendle's retirement as VF Corp.'s top executive — effective immediately — and the fourth downgrade in the company’s fiscal 2023 earnings guidance led to a sizable hit Monday to VF’s share price.

Rendle, 63, had served as VF's chairman since October 2017, chief executive since January 2017 and president since June 2015.

VF was based in Greensboro for about 20 years until announcing in August 2018 plans to move its headquarters to Denver in 2019.

Investors responded to the two developments by sending the share price down as much as 11.9% before it closed down 11.1% to $29.25. The 52-week share price range is $26.46 to $78.17.

The company said Benno Dorer, lead independent board member, has been named as interim president and chief executive. Board member Richard Carucci has become interim chairman.

VF said it has started a search for a permanent chief executive.

VF said in a regulatory filing Monday that Rendle will receive compensation in the amounts specified under his existing arrangements for a retirement. He has forfeited his 2022 equity awards, and he will not be eligible for a bonus for fiscal 2023.

Rendle will receive as part of a non-competition agreement his base salary for one year that's payable on a monthly basis. Rendle was paid $1.4 million in base salary for fiscal 2022, along with $3.2 million in incentive pay, $10.3 million in stock and stock option awards, and total compensation of $15.42 million.

Rendle's sudden retirement plans comes as VF has struggled — as have many apparel marketers and manufacturers — with lower consumer demand for apparel amid high inflation for much of 2022.

Although VF is a global marketer, the North American marketplace is key to the level of its quarterly and annual profitability. It also cited elevating levels of COVID-19 subvariants in China as another factor.

The softening of retail sales has resulted "in a more elevated than expected promotional environment, as well as order cancellations in the wholesale channel."

VF's updated guidance for its second half of fiscal 2023 to be in the 3% to 4% growth range, down from the previous 5% to 6% forecast. VF's fiscal 2023 began April 3, 2022.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for fiscal 2023 have been lowered to a range of $2 to $2.20.

That's compared with: an adjusted range of $2.40 to $2.50 set on Oct. 26; an adjusted range of $2.60 to $2.70 set on Sept. 28; an adjusted range set of $3.05 to $3.15 set on July 28; and an initial diluted earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.40 set on May 19.

By comparison, fiscal 2022 earnings were $3.18 a share.