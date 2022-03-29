Vietnamese electric vehicle maker commits to $4 billion plant near Sanford

North Carolina's decades-long quest to secure an automobile manufacturer finally has come to fruition with Vietnamese electric vehicle startup VinFast's plans for a $4 billion campus within a 1,977-acre megasite near Sanford.

The governor's office said it is the largest economic development announcement in state history. The first phase will represent a $2 billion capital investment.

The Moncure megasite, recently rebranded as Triangle Innovation Point, lies in the Carolina Core corridor that stretches from the Triad down U.S. 421 to Fayetteville.

VinFast confirmed its plans to sign a memorandum of understanding during Gov. Roy Cooper's economic-development news conference in Raleigh.

The campus will feature electric cars and buses production and assembly, electric vehicles batteries production, and ancillary industries for suppliers.

A state incentive package required the approval of the N.C. Economic Development Commission to award $316 million in transformative Job Development Investment Grant incentives over 32 years. That approval was provided at the commission's meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The commission didn't identify VinFast by name during its brief presentation and vote.

However, the description of the manufacturer and its parent company, which is VinGroup, fits the incentive parameters that surfaced recently.

Overall, the manufacturer would receive $854 million in incentives from North Carolina, including but not limited to $402 million from state budget commitments toward site preparations, road improvements, and additional water and sewer infrastructure.

There's also a $50 million pledge from Golden Leaf Foundation and $38 million from the N.C. Community College System for job training.

Chatham County has pledged $400 million in local incentives for an overall state and local incentive commitment of $1.25 billion.

The News & Observer of Raleigh has reported that the VinFast plant could produce up to 13,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The commission said the manufacturer would create at least 7,500 jobs from 2023 to 2027 at an annual average wage of $51,096.

The company would be required to maintain at least 6,000 employees during the 32-year incentive period.

The manufacturer would produce a seven-passenger full-size and five-passenger mid-sized SUVs — and electric battery components at the plant.

The plan is to start production in July 2024 with the goal of building about 150,000 vehicles annually in phase 1 and about 200,000 annually at full production.

The commission said the manufacturer considered 29 sites in 12 states before the Moncure site and a site in Georgia were chosen as finalists.

The site is about a 30-minute drive to the Triangle, which is a key socioeconomic component of the project considering its rural nature and the need for nearby housing and retail.

“North Carolina is quickly becoming the center of our country’s emerging, clean energy economy,” Cooper said in a statement.

“VinFast’s transformative project will bring many good jobs to our state, along with a healthier environment as more electric vehicles take to the road to help us reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

VinFast also has global operations in Canada, Germany, France and the Netherlands. VinFast currently provides an ecosystem of EV products in its home country of Vietnam, including e-scooters, electric buses and electric cars, charging station system and green energy solutions.

“North Carolina’s strong commitments in building a clean energy economy, fighting climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in transportation make it an ideal location for VinFast to develop its premium, smart and environmentally friendly EVs," said Le Thi Thu Thuy, VinFast's Global chief executive.

“Having a production facility right in the market will help VinFast to proactively manage its supply chain, maintain stabilized prices and shorten product supply time, making VinFast’s EVs more accessible to customers, contributing to the realization of local environmental improvement goals.”

State Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said that "automotive assembly plants are incredible engines for economic growth, due to the positive ripple effects they create across a region’s economy,”

“I’m so pleased that VinFast has decided to launch their North America manufacturing operations from our state, and we’ll work hard to make sure they find the skilled workforce they’ll need to grow and thrive in North Carolina.”

“Today’s announcement is another example of the continuing growth of North Carolina’s economy fueled by low taxes, a strong workforce, and reasonable regulations,” Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said.

“VinFast’s commitment to North Carolina solidifies our position as a global leader for fostering innovation and supporting businesses.”

