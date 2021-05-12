 Skip to main content
Village 1373 apartment complex in Greensboro sold for $28.75 million
Village 1373 apartment complex in Greensboro sold for $28.75 million

The Village 1373 apartment complex in Greensboro has been sold for $28.75 million to a Cincinnati real-estate group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The complex at 1373 Lees Chapel Road contains 332 units.

The buyer is DHC Village 1373 LLC, an affiliate of The Loring Group.

The seller is Village 1373 Greensboro LLC of Marietta, Ga.

