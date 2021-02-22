Village Fabrics Shop set for re-opening this weekend

Village Fabrics Shop is holding store reopening events from Friday through Sunday at 114-R Reynolda Village in Winston-Salem.
The store specializes in quilts, apparel fabrics, patterns, kits, notions and tools with new items arriving daily.
The store-opening events will include games to win product discounts.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
