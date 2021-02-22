 Skip to main content
Village Fabrics Shop set for re-opening this weekend
Village Fabrics Shop set for re-opening this weekend

Village Fabrics Shop is holding store reopening events from Friday through Sunday at 114-R Reynolda Village in Winston-Salem.

The store specializes in quilts, apparel fabrics, patterns, kits, notions and tools with new items arriving daily.

The store-opening events will include games to win product discounts.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

