Vineyard Plaza purchased for $4.3 million

The Vineyard Plaza retail center in Winston-Salem has been sold for $4.3 million by a local group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The center at 4812 Country Club Road is on a 79.32-acre tract that contains 103,144 square feet of leasable space.

Among the anchor tenants are Food Lion, AutoZone and Heritage Hardwood Floors.

The buyer is Stavros of Wake County LLC, which shares the same 113 Thomas Ave. address as Mayflower Investors LLC. Pete Bobotsiares, Stavros Bobotsiares, James Hodges and Greg Karagiorges are listed as managers of Stavros of Wake County in a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.

The seller is Vineyard Plaza LLC, which shares the same 1598 Westbrook Plaza Drive, Suite 200, address at Hubbard Commercial.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.