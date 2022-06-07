 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vineyard Plaza purchased for $4.3 million

  • 0

The Vineyard Plaza retail center in Winston-Salem has been sold for $4.3 million by a local group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The center at 4812 Country Club Road is on a 79.32-acre tract that contains 103,144 square feet of leasable space.

Among the anchor tenants are Food Lion, AutoZone and Heritage Hardwood Floors.

The buyer is Stavros of Wake County LLC, which shares the same 113 Thomas Ave. address as Mayflower Investors LLC. Pete Bobotsiares, Stavros Bobotsiares, James Hodges and Greg Karagiorges are listed as managers of Stavros of Wake County in a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.

The seller is Vineyard Plaza LLC, which shares the same 1598 Westbrook Plaza Drive, Suite 200, address at Hubbard Commercial.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Retailers amass $45B in extra inventory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert