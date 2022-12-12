VinFast, T-Mobile form vehicle technology partnership

VinFast has reached an agreement with T-Mobile to be the exclusive provider of connectivity for VinFast's smart electric vehicles in North America and Europe.

The companies said the partnership “will deliver more personalized in-car experiences and the ability to leverage near real-time telemetry data for more informed and timely maintenance and service decisions.”

T-Mobile will provide connectivity for VinFast's VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 models.

Those vehicles will come with built-in capabilities that power connected services, such as: remote vehicle services; streaming media and gaming on-the-go; safety features, including live traffic information; Wi-Fi hotspot data on select models; and over-the-air firmware and software updates.

Additionally, by leveraging T-Mobile’s IoT platform, VinFast will connect and manage the service and maintenance of millions of new electric vehicles worldwide, based on near real-time data, performance monitoring and remote notifications.

In late November, VinFast exported its first batch of VF 8s to the U.S. and will continue to export more to Canada and Europe. It has commenced development of a $4 billion production campus within a 1,977-acre megasite near Sanford in the Carolina Core region.