Virginia group buys Greensboro industrial sites for $13.05 million

A Virginia group has paid a combined $13.05 million for two industrial properties in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The properties at 7025 Cessna Drive (6.69 acres) and 4833 W. Gate City Blvd. (7.06 acres) have Bright Plastics Inc. as its occupant.

The buyers are BNL NC 7205 Cessna Drive LLC and BNL NC 4833 West Gate City Boulevard LLC, both of Arlington, Va. The seller is BSC Investments LLC and BSC Investments II LLC, both of Greensboro.

The property sales come after Bright announced it had been sold to Thunderbird LLC of Oak Brook, Ill., for an undisclosed price. Bright has 160 employees in Greensboro.

The addition of Bright Plastics to the Thunderbird portfolio of manufacturing companies expands its injection-molding support for a range of industries, including medical, defense, aerospace, transportation, recreation, waste management, and telecom.

Bright Plastics has a 67,000-square-foot corporate manufacturing center and a 103,000-square-foot manufacturing and logistics hub.