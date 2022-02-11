Virginia group pays $6.42 million for Forsyth properties

A Virginia real-estate group has paid $6.42 million to acquire six properties in Forsyth County, the largest being Creekwood Garden Style Apartments, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The Creekwood property is at 2425 Old Greensboro Road. It includes 33,900 square feet on a 2.41-acre tract.

The other properties are: Taylor Park Townhomes, a 16-unit campus at 5790 Indiana Ave.; 1.78-acre tract at 101 Park Creek Ct. with a 17,052-square-foot building; a 1.24-acre tract at 135 Lowery St. with a 21,018-square-foot building; a vacant 0.69-acre lot at 125 Lowery St.; and a vacant 0.55-acre lot at 0 Lowery St.

The buyer is Slaxmi LLC of Dunn Loring, Va., while the seller is Black Harbor Commercial – WSP LLC of Charlotte.

Since 2018, there have been at least 84 transactions involving existing apartment complexes in Forsyth for a combined $895.44 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

