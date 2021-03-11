Virtual shareholder meeting bill clears N.C. Senate

Legislation addressing virtual shareholder meetings cleared the state Senate by a 47-0 vote Thursday.

Bipartisan Senate Bill 138 requires corporations to issue a news release and notify the Securities and Exchange Commission about plans for a virtual shareholder meeting.

Virtual shareholder meetings require being subject to a government order restricting public gatherings and travel, including expectations of a current order being extended.

On March 1, Gov. Roy Cooper signed Executive Order No. 198 that extends corporations’ ability to conduct virtual 2021 shareholder meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reason that Executive Order No. 198 is necessary is because Chapter 55 of the N.C. General Statutes of the N.C. Business Corporation Act requires annual shareholder meetings be conducted by corporations based in the state. Shareholders are required to approve the election of directors and to consider other matters of business.

North Carolina law does not allow for virtual or online only meetings, but does permit “hybrid” in-person and online meetings.

