Virtual shareholder meeting bill heads to N.C. Senate floor

SB138 mirrors most of Cooper's executive order authorizations, but doesn’t have an end date for allowing for virtual meetings.

The executive order extends the authority established in two Cooper orders from 2020.

Even with recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions by Cooper, no more than 25 people can attend an indoor event unless exempted by an executive order.

The executive order expires on May 10 unless extended.

A significant number of corporations conduct their shareholder meetings during April or May if their fiscal year operates on the calendar year.

Corporations provide shareholder meeting details typically four to eight weeks in advance, but can provide as little as 10 days’ notice.

Most corporations held virtual shareholder meetings last year.

Shareholders are able to vote their shares electronically and submit questions prior to and during the meeting through the virtual meeting’s chat function. Presentation materials will be available online during the webcast.

Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange require listed companies to hold an annual meeting, but neither imposes any restrictions as to where or how the meeting must be held.

