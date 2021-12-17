Visit N.C. Airbnb launch 2022 tourism campaign

Visit N.C. and Airbnb have launched a 2022 tourism campaign — Rediscover North Carolina — that features small towns in the Smoky and Blue Ridge mountains, Piedmont cities and scenic communities along the coast.

The campaign is being focused on North Carolinians, as well as visitors from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia. The website is www.airbnb.com/d/rediscovernorthcarolina.

As part of the initiative, Airbnb will launch a social media campaign focused on local attractions, unique stays and signature experiences.

“During the pandemic, a lot of travelers embraced short-term rentals as an inviting option for connecting with friends and family,” Wit Tuttell, Visit NC’s director, said in a statement. “With this addition to the lodging repertoire, both in-state and out-of-state travelers will be inspired to explore Airbnb’s ideas for things to see and do as well as places to stay.”

