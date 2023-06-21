Visit Winston-Salem was approved Wednesday for a 22% increase in its 2023-24 budget to a record $6.1 million by the board of directors of the Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority.

The agency's marketing and sales plan focuses on print, digital advertising, public relations and promotions to support Visit Winston-Salem’s consumer campaign “Look Forward, Travel Back.”

The bulk of the TDA’s funding comes from the county hotel occupancy tax, which is collected by hospitality venues as guests pay their bill. The more revenue the TDA gets, the more money it is able to provide in marketing grants.

"As my retirement begins at the end of this month, I’m proud that at my last official board meeting I can present a healthy budget to support our robust strategic marketing and sales plan,” said Richard Geiger, president of Visit Winston-Salem.

Visit Winston-Salem has named Stephanie Brown, a western North Carolina tourism veteran, as its next president effective July 1. Geiger, 65, retires after nearly 13 years as president.

“The budget affirms that our collective marketing and sales efforts are effectively generating awareness of Winston-Salem as a smart destination for visitors, meeting planners, and sports event organizers," Geiger said.

Geiger said the budget increase provides more evidence that the Winston-Salem tourism industry has moved past recovery mode from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That is evidenced by our hotels experiencing strong occupancy and room revenues higher than record levels set in 2019," Geiger said.

The TDA budget had been raised every fiscal year from 2009-10 to 2019-20, but went through significant gyrations in being lowered from a then-record $4.85 million in fiscal 2019-20 to $3.2 million for fiscal 2020-21 and $4 million for fiscal 2021-22.

Much of the marketing efforts — as typical — are being focused on attracting visitors throughout North Carolina, as well as the Southeast and the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore areas.

That includes attending 30 trade and appointment shows "to leverage strong partnerships with meeting planners and sports organizers, as well as the creation and implementation of marketing campaigns to support the Benton Convention Center."

The budget dedicates up to $225,000 to the agency's Convention & Sports Support initiative.

Those funds typically are allocated to qualified organizations to offset costs, such as convention center/facility rentals, convention shuttles and parking, and bid fees to pursue sporting events and tournaments.

Visit Winston-Salem has declined in recent years to identify groups receiving financial assistance or per-event funding totals, although it likely includes support for local youth sports events and the Winston-Salem Open.

The TDA said that the groups receiving funds are expected to generate more than 45,250 hotel room nights, up 5.2% from a projected 43,000 in 2022-23. Those room nights are expected to generate an economic impact of $46 million during 2023-24.

The authority did not include Arts & Events marketing assistance for the fourth consecutive fiscal year.