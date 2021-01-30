Visit Winston-Salem turns to safety-focused marketing campaign to reassure visitors during pandemic

Visit Winston-Salem has rolled out the latest in a long line of marketing campaigns, hoping the timing is right to appeal to tourists, conventions and sports groups that are cautiously inching forward in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tourism agency released last week "Winston-Salem's Got You Covered," which blends a montage of local destination and hotel settings with a message emphasizing heightened safety measures to reassure travelers and guests.
The campaign is aimed at state, regional and national meeting planners, along with more than 450 meeting and convention clients.
Meeting and convention bookings account for more than 30% of the Forsyth County hotel occupancy, a key portion of the taxes those hotel room stays generate.
The campaign features a 16-page meeting planner guide and a branded face covering reinforcing that Winston-Salem and the Benton Convention Center "have them safely covered."
There's also a two-minute YouTube video — at https://youtu.be/mNaa4cgIiaA — touting the recent improvements at Benton Convention Center and the downtown Twin City Quarter complex.
"There’s a big difference between asking for the visit (for whatever the purpose of travel) and taking one," said Richard Geiger, who has been Visit Winston-Salem's president since February 2010.
"Meeting and event planners are at the mercy of the comfort level of the willingness of attendees to travel, which is changing every week.
"We continue to talk with customers and analyze state and national research to get the clearest picture of how to take Winston Salem to market," Geiger said. "We need to keep Winston Salem relevant and top of mind with our customers and consumers."
Regaining momentum
It took just three months of the COVID-19 virus to wipe out a decade’s worth of momentum in the Forsyth tourism sector.
“In less than 90 days, we went from experiencing our strongest stretch of economic growth and executing our largest budget to developing a new sales and marketing plan with a 34% budget reduction,” Geiger said at June’s Tourism Development Authority budget meeting.
The authority is the governing board for the visitor bureau.
The local tourism industry was coming off a fiscal 2019 in which it was projected to have surpassed the $1 billion mark in visitor spending for the first time, as well as approach a record 1.9 million to 2 million visitors, according to Visit NC reports.
Visit Winston-Salem entered fiscal 2019-20 with a record $4.85 million budget, of which $4.16 million was estimated to come from the county’s hotel occupancy tax.
However, the reality of the pandemic's devastating impact on leisure and hospitality led the authority's board to slash the 2020-21 budget by 34% to $3.2 million — a six-year low.
It's likely the 2021-22 budget is facing another round of cuts from lower hotel occupancy-tax revenue.
For the first five months of fiscal 2020-21, which began July 1, 2020, hotel occupancy-tax revenue is down 52% to $1.5 million, of which the authority gets $923,739.
Safety guidelines
Attracting leisure and hospitality business requires addressing understandable hesitancy to travel, which includes providing assurances of enhanced cleanliness and adherence to social distancing guidelines.
Visit Winston-Salem acknowledges that gaining confidence in Benton's COVID-19 compliant standards and practices is paramount, whether offering options now for virtual meetings and presentations, or preparing for the return of in-person activities whenever they may resume.
Benton reopened in late October a few weeks after Gov. Roy Cooper moved the state into Phase Three of the socioeconomic reopening initiative.
Phase Three had the hospitality industry at the heart of the subdued relaxing of restrictions.
Cooper's Executive Order No. 169 allowed bars to reopen outdoors at 30% customer capacity, or with up to 100 patrons, but no indoor seating.
Those without a stated outdoor occupancy will be limited to seven patrons per 1,000 square feet. Indoor bar amenities, such as pool tables and dart games, are not permitted outside.
Music halls, non-bar nightclubs, lounges, adult entertainment, venues for live performances and arenas with spectators were allowed to reopen, subject to the mass gathering limit of 25 guests per facility for indoor spaces.
Benton can accommodate 100 seated people each in the Winston and Salem ballrooms and in Piedmont Hall on the lower level. Breakout rooms have lesser capacity, depending on their size.
"The meeting and convention planner audience is a bit different," Geiger said.
"Their decision has to be mindful of the health and safety of a group of attendees, and has a much longer window of consideration and planning.
"Meeting planners are telling us that the vaccine rollout will eventually increase their booking pace."
Bottom line, Geiger said, the latest campaign is to remind meeting planners "that we are capable of safely hosting their event when they’re ready to do so."
Count on Me NC
Visit NC recognized the importance of safety guidelines with its Count on Me NC public-health campaign.
Partnering on the campaign is the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and N.C. State Extension.
The campaign helps travelers identify restaurants, hotels and attractions committed to best safety practices.
Hospitality groups are asked to use a volunteer, evidence-based training program with specific guidance for sanitation and service. Upon completing the training, businesses receive a certificate for display, plus access to sea-green logos to use for signage, name badges and tabletop items.
Count on Me NC also includes a consumer pledge to use best practices for protecting the health of companions, fellow customers and hospitality workers.
"The hospitality sector is leery, but also optimistic," said Keith Debbage, a joint professor of geography and sustainable tourism and hospitality at UNCG.
"While some are anxious to travel, the on-going pandemic has clearly stymied demand, particularly regarding the 10 p.m. statewide curfew" that went into effect Dec. 11 and is now scheduled to last through at least Feb. 28.
Debbage said the recent drop in COVID-19 cases — although at elevated levels — and the on-going vaccination program "will likely lead to significant jumps in travel demand in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, all other things being equal."
Gloomy outlook
The American Hotel & Lodging Association's 2021 "State of the Hotel Industry” casts a gloomy picture for much of 2021.
The impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry so far has been nine times that of the 9/11 terrorist attack.
The accommodations sector faces an 18.9% unemployment rate, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Half of U.S. hotel rooms are projected to remain empty in 2021. The industry is projected to generate 200,000 new jobs, but still be half-a-million shy of pre-pandemic levels of 2.3 million.
Business travel — the largest revenue source for most hotels — is projected to slowly return in the second half of the year after being "nearly nonexistent" during the pandemic.
The association found that among frequent business travelers who are currently employed, 29% expect to attend their first business conference in the first half of 2021, 36% in the second half of the year and 20% more than a year from now.
"Business travel is not expected to return to 2019 levels until at least 2023 or 2024," the association said.
The association shares Geiger's assessment that leisure travel is expected to return first, "with consumers optimistic about national distribution of a vaccine and with that an ability to travel again in 2021.
"About 56% of Americans are saying they are likely to travel for leisure or vacation in 2021," according to the report.
"While 34% of adults are already comfortable staying in a hotel, 48% say their comfort is tied to vaccination in some way.
"When selecting a hotel, enhanced cleaning and hygiene practices rank as guests’ No. 2 priority, behind price."
Chip Rogers, the association's president and chief executive, said that although “COVID-19 has wiped out 10 years of hotel job growth, yet the hallmark of hospitality is endless optimism, and I am confident in the future of our industry."
"The association is eager to work with the new Biden administration and Congress on policies that will ultimately help bring back travel, from helping small business hoteliers keep their doors open to ramping up vaccine distribution and testing."
Reality check
Geiger acknowledges it could be several months before the campaign bears significant fruit as the agency, and everyone else, awaits and prays for the worse of the pandemic to pass and widespread acceptance and use of the vaccines.
"Based on our anecdotal conversations with visitors, and what we’re seeing in national and state consumer sentiment to travel research, is that as the vaccines roll-out and visitors have more confidence (i.e., feel safe), leisure travelers who just need a getaway will be the first to travel again," Geiger said.
"It’s most likely the younger (Millennial or Gen-X), in-state resident that will be first to hop in the car and drive for a quick getaway."
Another challenge is recapturing youth and adult sports and recreation activities, whether soccer, lacrosse, flag football and field hockey at Truist Sports Park in Bermuda Run, or high-level competition at JDL Fast Track and Joel Coliseum.
"Sports are slowly coming back as well," said Christian Schroeder, the agency's director of Sales and Services. "Outdoor sports sooner because of the safer outdoor nature of these events.
"Indoor sports will take longer to rebound. We also have to figure group sizes will now be smaller because most events won't allow spectators."
Visit Winston-Salem is targeting what it is considering as blended events from groups trying to revive activities postponed from the summer and fall of 2020 into their planned 2021 schedule.
"Groups meeting this year and in 2022 will be more hybrid meetings — combination of in-person and teleconferencing — with the hope of eventually transitioning back to more normal meeting configuration in the future," Schroeder said.
