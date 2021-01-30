Visit Winston-Salem turns to safety-focused marketing campaign to reassure visitors during pandemic

"About 56% of Americans are saying they are likely to travel for leisure or vacation in 2021," according to the report.

"While 34% of adults are already comfortable staying in a hotel, 48% say their comfort is tied to vaccination in some way.

"When selecting a hotel, enhanced cleaning and hygiene practices rank as guests’ No. 2 priority, behind price."

Chip Rogers, the association's president and chief executive, said that although “COVID-19 has wiped out 10 years of hotel job growth, yet the hallmark of hospitality is endless optimism, and I am confident in the future of our industry."

"The association is eager to work with the new Biden administration and Congress on policies that will ultimately help bring back travel, from helping small business hoteliers keep their doors open to ramping up vaccine distribution and testing."

Reality check

Geiger acknowledges it could be several months before the campaign bears significant fruit as the agency, and everyone else, awaits and prays for the worse of the pandemic to pass and widespread acceptance and use of the vaccines.