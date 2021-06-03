Vogler Funeral & Cremations opens facility in Winston-Salem

Vogler Funeral & Cremations Service has opened its latest facility at the entrance to Forsyth Memorial Park at 3815 Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem.
The 13,895-square-foot funeral home, which is part of the Dignity Memorial brand portfolio, combines funeral and cemetery services since Dignity owns the cemetery.
Dignity has said combining those services will allow for shorter, on-property funeral processions to the grave site. Forsyth Memorial Park is at 3771 Yadkinville Road.
The facility represents a $4.5 million capital investment. An open house is planned at a future date.
“As one of the oldest and most trusted funeral homes in the area, we are committed to the families we serve and to providing them with a peaceful and beautiful environment for honoring and visiting their loved ones," market director Jodie Dupree said in a statement.
The funeral home features a lodge-like atmosphere with large natural stone fireplaces, custom plantation shutters and an abundance of natural light for gatherings of all sizes.
It offers indoor and outdoor options also for celebrations of life, catered receptions and community gatherings.
The funeral home also provides private arrangement rooms and a hospitality room.
Service Corp. International, the parent company of Dignity, also owns Frank Vogler & Sons funeral home at 2849 Middlebrook Drive in Clemmons. It manages Parklawn Memorial Park at 2730 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
SCI also owns and operates in the following Triad communities:
* Greensboro: Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home locations at 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. and 515 N. Elm St., and Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services at 1900 Vanstory St. and Westminster Gardens Cemetery and Crematory at 3601 Whitehurst Road;
* High Point: Sechrest-Davis Funeral and Cremations at 976 Phillips Ave. and 1301 E. Lexington Ave.
* Thomasville: Sechrest-Davis Funeral and Cremations at 18 Randolph St.
* Archdale: Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 120 Trindale Road.
* Liberty: Loflin Funeral Home, 212 W. Swannanoa Ave.
336-727-7376