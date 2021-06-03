Vogler Funeral & Cremations opens facility in Winston-Salem

Vogler Funeral & Cremations Service has opened its latest facility at the entrance to Forsyth Memorial Park at 3815 Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem.

The 13,895-square-foot funeral home, which is part of the Dignity Memorial brand portfolio, combines funeral and cemetery services since Dignity owns the cemetery.

Dignity has said combining those services will allow for shorter, on-property funeral processions to the grave site. Forsyth Memorial Park is at 3771 Yadkinville Road.

The facility represents a $4.5 million capital investment. An open house is planned at a future date.

“As one of the oldest and most trusted funeral homes in the area, we are committed to the families we serve and to providing them with a peaceful and beautiful environment for honoring and visiting their loved ones," market director Jodie Dupree said in a statement.

The funeral home features a lodge-like atmosphere with large natural stone fireplaces, custom plantation shutters and an abundance of natural light for gatherings of all sizes.