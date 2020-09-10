Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina declined very slightly last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 13,287 claims for the week that ended Sept. 5, down 10 from the previous week.
The state had the 16th highest UI claim filings in the nation. The state’s highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Nationwide, there were 884,000 initial claims filed last week, up 3,000 from the previous week.
By comparison, the national peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
There were 29.6 million individuals with an active claim as of Aug. 22, up from 29.2 million as of Aug. 15. The breakdown is 13.2 million workers drawing state benefits and 16.4 million federal benefits.
"The job market is improving, but unemployment remains extremely elevated," said Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC Financial Services Group.
"Total continuing claims have flattened out in August, indicating that fewer and fewer of the unemployed are returning to work. This suggests that more and more temporary layoffs are becoming permanent and that job growth is weakening."
Faucher said the U.S. economy regained from May through August almost one-half of the more than 22 million jobs lost between February and April, primarily from employees returning to work once their furlough ended or after the $600 weekly federal UI supplement ended July 26.
"But data on unemployment insurance claims indicate that job growth will be slower through the rest of 2020, and that full recovery in the labor market will take years," Faucher said.
Fleeting Lost Wages
New state and federal unemployment-insurance benefit claims dipped slightly Wednesday to 5,750 after reaching a September high of 6,781 on Tuesday.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Thursday that an additional $3.1 million in federal Lost Wages Assistance funds has been paid. That raises the total to $269.3 million, or 83.4% of the $322.7 million in the federal UI supplement sent to North Carolina.
Recipients of the Lost Wages aid are eligible for up to three $300 payments for the weeks that ended Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. DES spokesperson Kerry McComber said recipients are getting the entire amount they qualify for in one payment.
The program, created by an executive order from President Donald Trump, is a short-term replacement for the $600 weekly unemployment supplement that was available from mid-April until July 26, when it was allowed to expire by Congress.
To qualify for the Lost Wages payment, applicants must be eligible for at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits from either state or federal unemployment programs and be unemployed or partially unemployed because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program uses $44 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency money.
According to FEMA guidance, "the agency will assess further distribution of funds following the three-week dispersal," state Commerce officials said.
Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at think tank The Century Foundation, said Thursday that the Lost Wages program has proven — as expected — to be an ineffective replacement for the $600 weekly federal UI supplement.
North Carolina is among just 17 states that have paid out Lost Wages benefits to date. The Lost Wages represent 13.5% of what would have been paid out if Congress had reauthorized the $600 weekly supplement.
"The deadlock in Congress will mean workers will soon have to manage on underlying benefits that average less than $300 per week," Stettner said.
"Especially for families forced to live on unemployment benefits alone, the decision to allow pandemic aid to expire is unconscionable.
"Providing expanded aid is just as necessary as requiring masks and social distancing as the nation charts its way out of a pandemic crisis that is far from over," Stettner said.
N.C. update
With most of the Lost Wages funding distributed, North Carolina has paid out $7.57 billion state and federal UI benefits.
The latest DES report has $1.66 billion, or 22%, in unemployment benefits coming from state resources.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund when the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt in mid-March.
Legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remains in the fund. The third round of COVID-19 relief legislation that Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Sept. 4 added $87 million to the fund.
The bulk of payments, at $4.74 billion, came from the $600 federal weekly supplement.
About 69% of claimants, or 884,641, have been approved for benefits, while 28%, or 354,302, were determined to not be eligible.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.
Since mid-March, 1.27 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.27 million state and federal jobless claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 29.6% of the 4.29 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-July have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.