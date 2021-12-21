Volvo Group North America pays $27.8M for Greensboro site

Volvo Group North America LLC has spent $27.84 million to purchase a 122,742-square-foot Greensboro general office building where it is the tenant.
A Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday listed the company as having bought the 10.58-acre property at 8003 Piedmont Triad Parkway.
Volvo’s local headquarters is at 7900 National Service Road in Greensboro.
The seller is Carolina Income Properties XIV LLC of Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today