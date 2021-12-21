 Skip to main content
Volvo Group North America pays $27.8M for Greensboro site
The Volvo Group North America building, off Interstate 40 in Greensboro.

Volvo Group North America LLC has spent $27.84 million to purchase a 122,742-square-foot Greensboro general office building where it is the tenant.

A Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday listed the company as having bought the 10.58-acre property at 8003 Piedmont Triad Parkway.

Volvo’s local headquarters is at 7900 National Service Road in Greensboro.

The seller is Carolina Income Properties XIV LLC of Winston-Salem.

