The owners of Volvo Cars Winston-Salem dealership has paid $300,000 to purchase a 4.08-acre tract next to the Peters Creek Parkway property, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday. The property is at 713 Peters Creek Parkway. The dealership’s address is 701 Peters Creek Parkway.

The buyer is 701 Peters Creek Parkway LLC of Winston-Salem. Managing members listed as Chester Mitchell III, David Neill and Robert Satter in an annual corporations filing submitted in March to the N.C. Secretary of State’s office. Satter is the dealer principal for the company.

The seller is the trustee for the Martha C. Bodford Revocable Trust U/A of Winston-Salem.

Meanwhile, North Point Holdings LLC paid $600,000 for a 0.84-acre lot at 2050 Northpoint Drive that contains an 8,795-square-foot building.

The buyer is affiliate with the North Point Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat dealership at 7726 North Point Blvd. Jeffrey Michael, president of the dealership, is listed as a managing member, along with Mitchell and a David Neill revocable trust.

The seller is Steven and Sandra Mason of Pinnacle.