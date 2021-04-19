Volvo Truck union workers begin strike in Virginia

Union employees at the Volvo Truck plant in Dublin, Va., have started a strike after they said the company “failed to present a substantial offer by the March 16 contract deadline despite a contract extension.” The UAW has proposed a future bargaining date of April 26.

The strike affects more than 2,900 UAW members, who have said they a new agreement that “protects their families through job security, adequate wages and benefits and protects their health and safety.”

“Our goal remains to achieve a fair tentative agreement for our members, their families and the community of Dublin, Virginia,” said UAW secretary-treasurer Ray Curry.

Volvo Trucks, based in Greensboro, said in a statement that “we are surprised and disappointed that the UAW decided to strike."

"Progress was being made, and we had offered substantial increases in our employees' compensation. We don't understand why the UAW won't allow our employees to continue building trucks while we continue negotiations.”

The Volvo Group is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its trucks and engines for the North American market in the United States.

