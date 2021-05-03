Volvo Trucks reaches tentative agreement with UAW

Production resumed Monday at the Volvo Trucks North America plant in Dublin, Va., after a tentative agreement was reached Friday with the United Auto Workers.

Union employees at the New River Valley truck-assembly operations began a strike on April 19 after they said the company “failed to present a substantial offer by the March 16 contract deadline despite a contract extension.”

The strike officially ended at 7 a.m. Friday. The tentative five-year contract would cover about 2,900 employees at the facility.

Volvo, based in Greensboro, declined additional comment on the proposed agreement pending ratification by the members of UAW Local #2069.

“Our goal remains to achieve a fair tentative agreement for our members, their families and the community of Dublin,” UAW secretary-treasurer Ray Curry said.

The Volvo Group is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its trucks and engines for the North American market in the United States.

