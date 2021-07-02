Volvo Trucks, UAW announce third attempt at contract for Va. plant

Negotiations began on Feb. 8. Union employees began a strike April 19 after they said the company “failed to present a substantial offer by the March 16 contract deadline despite a contract extension.”

Following the rejection of the second tentative agreement, union workers resumed their strike June 7.

The UAW chapter has posted on its Facebook page a list of proposed contract agreements that include not allowing the contract to be reopened before April 29, 2027.

Other agreements include: pay raise adjustments; increase in the retiree lump-sum bonus; letter of understanding toward offering retiree pharmacy benefits; reduce from eight to six years a wage progression policy; alternative work schedules; allowing employees to leave work early with permission; insurance coverage changes; and changes in how late in the day that the company can notify employees of mandatory overtime shifts.

The employees say they want a new agreement that “protects their families through job security, adequate wages and benefits and protects their health and safety.”

The Volvo Group is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its trucks and engines for the North American market in the United States.