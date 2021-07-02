Volvo Trucks, UAW announce third attempt at contract for Va. plant

A third tentative contract agreement has been reached between Volvo Trucks North America and the United Auto Workers union chapter representing employees at Volvo's plant in Dublin, Va.
Volvo Trucks, based in Greensboro, has about 3,300 employees at the New River Valley plant. The employees are represented by UAW Local #2069.
The union will hold a membership vote on the contract from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, according to its Facebook page.
Previous tentative agreements, announced April 30 and May 20, failed to win support from the majority of 2,900 Volvo employees who are UAW members.
Volvo released a brief statement Thursday that indicated the latest contract proposal would cover six years at the plant.
On Friday, Volvo provided some contract details. It would:
* Eliminate the two-tier wage structure;
* Immediately take any employee currently in wage progression and hired on or before June 30, 2015, to top pay;
* Institute a six-year progression to top pay for all employees, giving credit for years of active service;
* Increase the new hire starting pay by more than 14%; and
* Guarantee no increases in health-insurance premiums over the life of the contract for the plant’s best-in-class health insurance coverage. Volvo said employee benefit represents a cost of more than $20,000 a year per employee.
Negotiations began on Feb. 8. Union employees began a strike April 19 after they said the company “failed to present a substantial offer by the March 16 contract deadline despite a contract extension.”
Following the rejection of the second tentative agreement, union workers resumed their strike June 7.
The UAW chapter has posted on its Facebook page a list of proposed contract agreements that include not allowing the contract to be reopened before April 29, 2027.
Other agreements include: pay raise adjustments; increase in the retiree lump-sum bonus; letter of understanding toward offering retiree pharmacy benefits; reduce from eight to six years a wage progression policy; alternative work schedules; allowing employees to leave work early with permission; insurance coverage changes; and changes in how late in the day that the company can notify employees of mandatory overtime shifts.
The employees say they want a new agreement that “protects their families through job security, adequate wages and benefits and protects their health and safety.”
The Volvo Group is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its trucks and engines for the North American market in the United States.
Volvo Trucks has undertaken a $400 million capital investment at the New River plant to add advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the Volvo VNR Electric truck.
The company said it has added 1,100 jobs since the last union agreement was implemented in 2016, and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.
336-727-7376