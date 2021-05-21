Volvo Trucks, union reach tentative agreement for Virginia plant

The union employees began a strike on April 19 after they said the company “failed to present a substantial offer by the March 16 contract deadline despite a contract extension.”

Production resumed May 3 after a tentative agreement was reached April 30.

UAW Local 2069 said workers would remain on the job following the rejection of the five-year contract.

The employees say they want a new agreement that “protects their families through job security, adequate wages and benefits and protects their health and safety.”

“Our goal remains to achieve a fair tentative agreement for our members, their families and the community of Dublin, Va.,” UAW secretary-treasurer Ray Curry said.

The Volvo Group is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its trucks and engines for the North American market in the United States.