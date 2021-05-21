Volvo Trucks, union reach tentative agreement for Virginia plant

Volvo Trucks North America and a United Auto Workers chapter said Thursday they have reached a tentative agreement on a potential six-year contract covering 2,900 employees at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin, Va.
Volvo Trucks, based in Greensboro, has about 3,300 employees at the plant.
The company is withholding additional comment on the contract since it requires ratification by members of UAW Local 2069. Ratification meetings are being scheduled by the union chapter.
However, the UAW chapter posted on its Facebook page a list of proposed contract agreements that include not allowing the contract to be reopened before April 29, 2027.
Other agreements include: pay raise adjustments; increase in the retiree lump-sum bonus; letter of understanding toward offering retiree pharmacy benefits; reduce from eight to six years a wage progression policy; alternative work schedules; allowing employees to leave work early with permission; insurance coverage changes; and changes in how late in the day that the company can notify employees of mandatory overtime shifts.
Thursday's proposed agreement comes five days after Volvo Trucks' previous five-year contract offer was rejected by 91% of voting employees represented by the UAW.
The union employees began a strike on April 19 after they said the company “failed to present a substantial offer by the March 16 contract deadline despite a contract extension.”
Production resumed May 3 after a tentative agreement was reached April 30.
UAW Local 2069 said workers would remain on the job following the rejection of the five-year contract.
Union employees have said since February that Volvo Trucks has “failed to present a substantial offer by the March 16 contract deadline despite a contract extension.”
The employees say they want a new agreement that “protects their families through job security, adequate wages and benefits and protects their health and safety.”
“Our goal remains to achieve a fair tentative agreement for our members, their families and the community of Dublin, Va.,” UAW secretary-treasurer Ray Curry said.
The Volvo Group is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its trucks and engines for the North American market in the United States.
Volvo Trucks has undertaken a $400 million capital investment at the New River plant to add advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the Volvo VNR Electric truck.
The company said it has added 1,100 jobs since the last union agreement was implemented in 2016, and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.
