Volvo's financial services unit plans global headquarters site in Triad

Volvo Group North America announced Monday it will open a global headquarters for its Financial Services unit at a Greensboro building that it bought in December.
The plan is to have the unit operational in a 62,000-square-foot expansion of its U.S. Uptime Center in the first quarter of 2023.
The financial services unit would have a workforce of about 360 employees in the building. Those employees are moved from a leased building about two miles away.
Volvo did not say specifically if there would be jobs created as part of being in the new space.
"There will be room to grow the VFS organization in the new headquarters if market growth reflects the need," said Mary Beth Halprin, vice president of public relations and corporate affairs for Volvo Group North America.
Volvo opened the Uptime Center in 2014 as a tenant. The space, specifically designed for the company, already houses about 600 employees.
Volvo Group North America LLC spent $27.84 million for the 122,742-square-foot Uptime Center at 8003 Piedmont Triad Parkway. Volvo’s local headquarters is at nearby 7900 National Service Road.
The overall capital investment in the expansion is $41 million.
"We decided it's time to make the investment, to make that part of the real estate we own here, and not just that, but to expand it," said Martin Weissburg, the company's chairman and president of Mack Trucks.
Volvo has had presence in Greensboro for more than 40 years.
Volvo Financial Services provides financial services to customers of Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Construction Equipment, Nova buses, Prevost coaches and Volvo buses in North America. It manages about $20 billion in assets.
Altogether, the unit has a presence in 50 countries with a worldwide workforce of about 1,700.
Marcio Pedroso, president of Volvo Financial Services, said the timing of the expansion is prompted in part by increasing demand for electrical transportation options.
“Moving Volvo Financial Services allows all Volvo Group entities in the Piedmont to be located on one campus,” Pedroso said.
“Co-location will enable deeper relationships with our colleagues, and the work environment we’ll create in our new headquarters will help us retain highly skilled, world-class jobs that support the local economy.”
Weissburg defined the Uptime Center as "giving customers that uptime promise with the call center and customer support so when there may be a problem with a truck or a piece of equipment, we get the customer up and running."
The expansion represents a significant employment rebound from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June 2020, the company confirmed it was eliminating 450 job positions, or nearly 15% of the workforce at its Greensboro operations, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said at that time the job cuts included full- time employees and consultants. The company ended fiscal 2019 with 3,050 local employees.
Weissburg said that not counting the jobs planned with the project, it has about 3,100 Triad employees currently.
"Like many employers in the Triad, we have open positions — 200 to 225 positions and we're looking to hire," Weissburg said.
The Volvo announcement is the third major workforce development involving the Triad in the past two months.
On Jan. 26, Boom Supersonic of Denver confirmed it would build a "super-factory" at Piedmont Triad International Airport and hire at least 1,761 employees.
Boom pledged to spend $500 million on a 400,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, testing and distribution facility on a 65-acre campus that could create up to 2,400 jobs by 2032.
The manufacturer said its “superfactory” is projected to roll out its first Overture supersonic airplane in 2025, test fly in 2026 and expected to carry passengers by 2029.
In December, Toyota Motor North America Inc. announced it had chosen the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for a $1.29 billion production plant with 1,750 employees initially when production begins in 2025.
Toyota Battery Manufacturing N.C. will build lithium batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles in what could be the biggest single capital investment in state history.
Brian Christensen, president and chief executive of Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, said the Volvo expansion "is more good news for our region’s growing transportation technology sector."
"Volvo Group North America obviously sees the momentum building in Greensboro, High Point and the rest of the Piedmont Triad region. It is committed to continuing to grow its operations here, operations that are critical to serving customers all over the world."
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said having an expanding Volvo presence is a signal to other companies considering relocation that global companies find the city and Triad as viable and successful places to do business.
"That really makes people take a look and say 'Wow, if they like this area so much and they are willing to invest another $41 million, what should we be investing?' " Vaughan said.
