Volvo's financial services unit plans global headquarters site in Triad

"We decided it's time to make the investment, to make that part of the real estate we own here, and not just that, but to expand it," said Martin Weissburg, the company's chairman and president of Mack Trucks.

Volvo has had presence in Greensboro for more than 40 years.

Volvo Financial Services provides financial services to customers of Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Construction Equipment, Nova buses, Prevost coaches and Volvo buses in North America. It manages about $20 billion in assets.

Altogether, the unit has a presence in 50 countries with a worldwide workforce of about 1,700.

Marcio Pedroso, president of Volvo Financial Services, said the timing of the expansion is prompted in part by increasing demand for electrical transportation options.

“Moving Volvo Financial Services allows all Volvo Group entities in the Piedmont to be located on one campus,” Pedroso said.

“Co-location will enable deeper relationships with our colleagues, and the work environment we’ll create in our new headquarters will help us retain highly skilled, world-class jobs that support the local economy.”