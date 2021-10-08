Vuse closing in on Juul for top U.S. electronic cigarette market share

Reynolds American Inc. said on Sept. 9 that “we remain confident in the quality of our applications, which are supported by scientific evidence that our Vuse and Velo products are appropriate for the protection of the public health. In addition, we believe that these categories of important, innovative products may be potentially less harmful than traditional tobacco products.”

Anti-tobacco and public-health advocacy groups are strongly urging the FDA to ban all non-tobacco e-cigarette flavors.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav wrote in an investor’s note published Oct. 1 that the significant reduction in e-cigarette use so far during the COVID-19 pandemic could play an influential role in how much the FDA opts to further tighten regulations on the product sector.

The FDA and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially released Oct. 1 the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey, which had a major focus on electronic cigarette usage. Current e-cig use among high school students dropped from 20% in 2020 to 11% in 2021 — the rate it was at in 2017.

Gaurav said that with the survey results released, “we would expect the FDA to soon start ruling on the premarket tobacco applications (PMTA) of the major manufacturers” that includes Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., NJoy and blu eCigs.