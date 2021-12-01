Vuse continues to gain ground on Juul for top e-cigarette

The Vuse electronic-cigarette product of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. continued to chip away at the market share of top-selling Juul in the latest Nielsen analysis of convenience store data.
The report covers the four-week period ending Nov. 20.
Nielsen determined Vuse had a 34.4% market share, edging up from 34.3% in the previous report.
Meanwhile, Juul was at 38.8%, down from 40.6% in the previous report.
NJoy was at 3%, down from 3.1%, while Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs was at 2.5%, down from 2.4%.
Overall, sales of electronic cigarettes were up 4.8% year over year for the latest four-week period.
However, e-cigarette sales-volume growth has been on the decline since Nielsen’s Aug. 10, 2019, report, when it was up 60.2% year over year.
Electronic-cigarette sales overall have slumped since February 2020, when the Food and Drug Administration implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.
Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs Inc., Reynolds Vapor, NJoy and Fontem, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” in February 2021, or risk enforcement actions.
Juul’s four-week dollar sales have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 10.7% decline in the latest report.
By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 51.7% in the latest report, while No. 3 NJoy was down 24.7% and No. 4 blu eCigs down 11.4%.
Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog has said that NJoy “refutes Nielsen’s data and methodology.”
FDA approval
On Oct. 12, the FDA issued a landmark ruling Tuesday in approving a Vuse Solo product as appropriate to market to smokers from a public-health standpoint.
The FDA’s order covers the tobacco flavor of the Vuse Solo closed electronic nicotine delivery system, its power unit and two replacement cartridges.
“As the RJR Vapor Co. submitted data to the FDA that demonstrated that marketing of these products is appropriate for the protection of public health, today’s authorization allows these products to be legally sold in the U.S.,” the FDA said in its news release.
However, the FDA rejected submissions for 10 flavored Vuse Solo products. It said it “is still evaluating” the company’s application for menthol-flavored products for Vuse Solo.
Reynolds has said the FDA’s orders “confirm that Vuse Solo products are appropriate for the protection of the public health, underscoring years of scientific study and research dedicated to ensuring that adult nicotine consumers age 21+ have access to innovative and potentially less harmful alternatives to traditional tobacco products.”
The Vuse Solo products are the first to be approved by the FDA through the daunting regulatory gauntlet known as the premarket-tobacco product application (PMTA) process.
“For these products, the FDA determined that the potential benefit to smokers who switch completely or significantly reduce their cigarette use would outweigh the risk to youth, provided the applicant follows post-marketing requirements aimed at reducing youth exposure and access to the products,” according to the FDA’s news release.
“While today’s action permits the tobacco products to be sold in the U.S., it does not mean these products are safe or ‘FDA approved.’ All tobacco products are harmful and addictive and those who do not use tobacco products should not start.”
Traditional cigarettes
Industry analysts said the 9.5% volume decline year over year for traditional cigarettes reflects the impact on the industry of the COVID-19 pandemic and the later economic reopening.
A key 2020 industry development was smokers’ increasing their purchases in the early months of the pandemic in response to statewide stay-at-home orders, including in North Carolina.
There has been in recent months a return to more typical shopping conditions.
Manufacturers have been able to offset some of the recent volume declines through a series of per-pack list-price increases in recent months.
The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.
Philip Morris USA's traditional cigarette dollar sales were down 2.6% year over year, while Reynolds was up 1.8% and ITG Brands LLC was down 0.3%.
As of Nov. 20, Philip Morris’ top market share was at 51.6%, with top-selling Marlboro representing 45.7% of overall market share.
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was at 34.9%, with No. 2 Newport at 14.2%, No. 3 Camel at 8.7%, No. 4 Pall Mall at 5.3% and No. 5 Natural American Spirit at 4%.
ITG was at 7.5%, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its Winston brand is No. 6 at 2%.
