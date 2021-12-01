Vuse continues to gain ground on Juul for top e-cigarette

The Vuse Solo products are the first to be approved by the FDA through the daunting regulatory gauntlet known as the premarket-tobacco product application (PMTA) process.

“For these products, the FDA determined that the potential benefit to smokers who switch completely or significantly reduce their cigarette use would outweigh the risk to youth, provided the applicant follows post-marketing requirements aimed at reducing youth exposure and access to the products,” according to the FDA’s news release.

“While today’s action permits the tobacco products to be sold in the U.S., it does not mean these products are safe or ‘FDA approved.’ All tobacco products are harmful and addictive and those who do not use tobacco products should not start.”

Traditional cigarettes

Industry analysts said the 9.5% volume decline year over year for traditional cigarettes reflects the impact on the industry of the COVID-19 pandemic and the later economic reopening.

A key 2020 industry development was smokers’ increasing their purchases in the early months of the pandemic in response to statewide stay-at-home orders, including in North Carolina.

There has been in recent months a return to more typical shopping conditions.