Vuse continues to gain ground on Juul for top-selling electronic cigarette

The FDA raised the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 in December 2019.

Top-selling Juul’s four-week dollar sales have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 13.3% drop in the latest report.

By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 59.8% in the latest report, while No. 3 NJoy was down 18.2% and No. 4 blu eCigs down 21.4%.

The FDA did not meet a Sept. 9 federal court-ordered deadline for deciding which premarket tobacco market applications to grant for electronic cigarettes.

E-cigarette manufacturers had to submit by Sept. 9, 2020, their premarket tobacco market applications (PMTA) in order to stay in the marketplace for at least another 12 months.

A statement posted on the FDA’s website Sept. 9 said “while our review of premarket applications is ongoing, we remain vigilant in overseeing the market and continue to prioritize the use of our enforcement resources to curb the unlawful marketing of tobacco products.”