Vuse expands e-cigarette market share lead over Juul to double digits

The market-share gap between Vuse and Juul electronic cigarettes has stretched to a double-digit lead for Vuse in the latest Nielsen analysis of convenience-store data.

The analysis, released Tuesday, covers the four-week period ending Sept. 10.

Vuse’s market share rose from 39% in the previous report to 39.7%, compared with Juul declining from 29.4% to 28.1%.

Vuse also edged ahead of Juul in the year-over-year comparison at 32.9% to 32.7%, respectively.

According to Barclays, Nielsen largely covers the big chains. For the smaller chains, the group extrapolates trends, which is why trend changes don’t appear immediately in Nielsen.

In recent months, the shadow of a potential banning of Juul Labs Inc.’s e-cigarettes from U.S. retail shelves has accelerated the market-share gains of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse brand.

Meanwhile, No. 3 NJoy dropped from 2.9% to 2.8%, while Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs slipped from 1.6% to 1.4%.

Juul’s four-week dollar sales in the latest report have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 17.7% decline in the latest report.

By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 41.4% in the latest report, while NJoy was down 5.6% and blu eCigs down 30.2%.

It is the fourth Nielsen report since the Food and Drug Administration announced June 23 that Juul Labs would be required to remove all e-cigarette products from U.S. shelves.

However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit granted Juul Labs an emergency administrative stay of enforcement on June 24. The hold allows Juul to continue selling its e-cigarettes and related products.

On July 6, the FDA backed off — for now — on proceeding with the ban.

“The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review,” the FDA posted. “This administrative stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order during the additional review, but does not rescind it.”

The FDA did not indicate how long the additional scientific review would take.

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog continued to state in her note to investors that Juul’s market share decline occurred in part “following confusion around the FDA’s marketing denial order against Juul.”

Joe Murillo, Juul Labs’ chief regulatory officer, said in response to the federal judge’s stay order that the company is “seeking the ability to continuously offer our products to adult smokers throughout our appeal with the court and science- and evidence-based engagement with our regulator.”

As recently as May 2019, Juul held a 74.6% U.S. e-cig market share. That’s when a series of regulatory actions led to product-reduction concessions by Juul Labs.

Even as e-cigarettes are showing positive month-over-month and year-over-year revenue gains, Nielsen finds the category still represents just 7% of the U.S. nicotine market.

That’s compared with 77% for traditional cigarettes and 11% for smokeless products, such as moist snuff and snus.

Traditional cigarettes

Industry analysts said the 1.2% dollar sales decline year over year for traditional cigarettes in the latest Nielson report primarily reflects how inflation, particularly involving higher gas and energy prices, is leading more smokers toward lower-cost options.

Manufacturers have been able to offset some of the recent declines through a series of per-pack list-price increases in recent months. The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products.

The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

Altogether, Reynolds has raised its list price by at least $1.05 over the last 10 months for many of its top brands, as well as a combined $1.62 since January 2020.

As of Sept. 10, Philip Morris USA’s traditional cigarette dollar sales were down 3.8% year over year, while Reynolds was down 2.9% and ITG Brands LLC was up 1.9%.

Philip Morris’ top market share remained at 51.4%, with top-selling Marlboro representing 45.8% of overall market share.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was at 34.3%, with No. 2 Newport at 13.7%, No. 3 Camel at 8.4%, No. 4 Pall Mall at 4.7% and No. 5 Natural American Spirit at 4.2%.

ITG remained at 8%, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its Winston brand is No. 6 at 1.9%, while No. 7 Kool is at 1.8% and No. 8 Maverick is at 1.7%.