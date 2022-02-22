Vuse slightly tightens market-share gap with top-selling e-cigarette Juul

Altria Group Inc. matched the 14-cent Reynolds increase for most of its main brands, Herzog said.

Philip Morris USA’s traditional cigarette dollar sales were down 5.7% year over year, while Reynolds was down 4.5% and ITG Brands LLC was down 0.7%.

As of Feb. 12, Philip Morris’ top market share was at 51.5%, with top-selling Marlboro representing 45.6% of overall market share.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was at 34.8%, with No. 2 Newport at 14.1%, No. 3 Camel at 8.5%, No. 4 Pall Mall at 5.2% and No. 5 Natural American Spirit at 4%.

ITG was at 7.7%, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its Winston brand is No. 6 at 1.9%.

"The Marlboro price gap has grown appreciably, showing greater scope for discount cigarettes to cannibalize the sales of the big brands," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.