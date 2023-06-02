The market-share lead of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse electronic cigarette rose slightly in the latest Nielsen convenience store report released this week.

Vuse’s market share declined from 41.8% to 42.3%, compared with No. 2 Juul declining from 26% to 25.6%.

The latest Nielsen analysis covers the four-week period ending May 20.

According to Barclays, Nielsen largely covers the big chains. For the smaller chains, the group extrapolates trends, which is why trend changes don’t appear immediately in Nielsen.

Consumer demand for tobacco products has ebbed and flowed over the past 12 months, mostly from the impact of inflation and recent upticks in traditional cigarette prices.

In recent months, the shadow of a potential banning of Juul Labs Inc.’s e-cigarettes from U.S. retail shelves, as well as a potential Juul Labs Inc. federal bankruptcy filing, has accelerated the market-share gains of Vuse.

No. 3 NJoy edged up from 2.7% to 2.8%, while Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs, an affiliate of Imperial Brands Plc, slipped from 1.4% to 1.3%.

Altria Group Inc. said May 26 that the federal antitrust waiting period has expired for its $2.75 billion in cash offer for full ownership of NJoy. It projects closing the deal by June 30.

Altria cleared the way for the NJoy purchase by exiting its minority stake in No. 2 e-cigarette Juul while acquiring global licensing rights.

Juul’s four-week dollar sales in the latest report have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 22.3% decline in the latest report.

By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 19.3% in the latest report, while NJoy was down 5.3% and blu eCigs down 31.7%.

As recently as May 2019, Juul held a 74.6% U.S. e-cig market share.

That’s when a series of regulatory actions led to product- reduction concessions by Juul Labs.

Traditional cigarettes

The recent heightened pressure on overall tobacco industry volumes and sales remained steady during May.

The Nielsen report has begun to reflect the recent banning of menthol traditional cigarettes in California, which represents about 8% of the national marketplace.

On Dec. 12, the U.S. Supreme Court turned away an appeal by several Reynolds American Inc. businesses to prevent California from enforcing a voter-approved statewide ban of most menthol and other flavored tobacco products. That ban went into effect Dec. 21.

Reynolds Tobacco increased its list price four times during 2022 and again at a higher-than-typical level on Jan. 2.

The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

Philip Morris’ top market share was at 51.3% in the latest report, with top-selling Marlboro representing 45.9% of overall market share.

Meanwhile, Reynolds was unchanged at 33.3%.

No. 2 Newport went from 13% to 12.9%. No. 3 Camel was unchanged at 8%, Natural American Spirit moved up to No. 4 at 4.2%, and Pall Mall dropped to No. 5 at 4.1%.

ITG was unchanged at 8.2%, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%.

Its No. 7 Winston brand was unchanged at 1.9%, while No. 8 Kool and No. 9 Maverick were unchanged at 1.8%.