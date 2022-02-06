Wait-and-see may be initial approach to potential changes to state building codes

Several members of the Forsyth County legislative delegation are taking a wait-and-see approach to whether the massive Winston Weaver Co. Inc. fertilizer plant fire could be the impetus for amending state Building Code regulations dating back to the 1930s.
However, other Triad legislators are hopeful that the General Assembly will go beyond a deep sigh of relief of no injuries from the fire to enact building code changes affecting the grandfathering of older buildings, particularly those that contain hazardous materials.
Winston Weaver specializes in all-purpose plant food and specialty fertilizer.
The fire began the night of Jan. 31 in the 65,423-square-foot plant at 4440 N. Cherry St.
Winston-Salem Fire Department officials ordered a voluntary evacuation of about 6,500 individuals within the one-mile radius around the 8.46-acre site because of the presence of an estimated 500 tons of combustible ammonium nitrate at the plant and nearly another 100 tons in an adjacent rail car.
“The fact of the matter is that at the beginning of this incident, there was enough ammonium nitrate on hand for this to be one of the worst explosions in U.S. history,” fire chief William "Trey" Mayo said Wednesday.
Residents were allowed to go back home Thursday when the restricted area was reduced to a ⅛-mile radius. The fire appears to have affected about 36 employees.
“We have been in contact with officials about the fire and continue to monitor it," the county's four Republican state legislators said in a joint statement Friday — Sen. Joyce Krawiec and Reps. Donny Lambeth, Lee Zachary and Jeff Zenger.
"Since it is still an active fire and an investigation is ongoing, it is too early to make any decisions about changing state laws or regulations."
Expectations
Yet, there are expectations that local, state and federal investigatory findings will prompt, if not compel, state lawmakers to review state building codes that allowed Winston Weaver to store that amount of ammonium nitrate on site without requiring alarms or sprinkler systems.
With the plant being constructed in 1939 and opening in January 1940, the original 1936 code still applies to four of the campus' five buildings. Sprinklers were not required until the 1953 code amendment, and only for buildings two stories or higher.
A city inspection report dated Dec. 27 indicates that no violations/hazards were found at the plant.
But additional notes at the bottom of the two-page report say that “parts of the building are in poor condition”; note that an “un-mounted extinguisher (was corrected) during inspection”; and that a discussion about “extension cords being for temporary use only” was had.
Because of those inspections, the fire department knew the company stored ammonium nitrate on site and had a “pre-fire” plan already in place.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said Wednesday that the plant “has been inspected. It’s operating as safely as possible. There’s no legal way we could force them to move.”
State building codes
The state's regulatory building codes have been amended at least 18 times by the legislature since being established in 1936.
The latest formal amendment occurred in 2012, with the current Building Code being in place since 2015.
The key element is that facilities are required to be in compliance with the code in effect when it was built.
The pattern has been to grandfather older facilities, rather than require upgrading to meet new business code standards.
Winston-Salem fire investigator Rick McIntyre said Thursday that the 1936 code had very little in it to control how chemicals are kept on the site.
“The building codes today have a lot more detail and requirements in regard to chemical processes and chemical storage,” McIntyre said. “Now, it is much more detailed, and that is what they would be required to meet if they built there today.”
The goal with grandfathering is limiting infrastructure upkeep and renovation expenses for older buildings to keep them viable as competitive options to new construction.
There is nothing, however, that prohibits building owners and operators from voluntarily bringing older buildings up to the latest Business Code standards.
“The fertilizer plant fire definitely raises questions and concerns about the safety of a building that involves highly explosive materials," said Dave Simpson, president and chief executive of Carolinas AGC (Association of General Contractors).
"However, the idea of requiring all older buildings to come up to modern code, when they were built many years ago without such codes in place, would be costly and impractical at a time when the building codes are constantly changing."
Simpson said the Winston Weaver fire could present "good timing to take a look at buildings that pose very serious public safety risks with the idea of preventing another such fertilizer plant explosion in the future.”
Waiting on answers
The state Building Code also limits what elected officials can tell residents who live around plants containing hazardous materials.
Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said "we are continuing attempts to understand the fire ... that has displaced many residents."
"There are many questions that we are asking that remain unanswered, but the situation is being monitored and investigated," Lowe said.
"There can be no concrete statements or answers to questions concerning the situation until the completion of the investigation and its discoveries are made known."
Zachary said in a separate comment to the Journal that "my opinion about this terrible fire is that we’re jumping the gun. I’ve not heard the cause of the fire."
Zachary said the voluntary evacuation of about 6,500 individuals in the one-mile radius "has been traumatic. I feel very bad for those folks. I worry about future events that might affect them and larger areas."
"When a cause is determined, then there might be a need for legislation," Zachery said. "In today’s world, there are lots of hazards in certain manufacturing processes.
"Once the cause is determined, I feel certain the Insurance Department and our very able (Insurance) Commissioner Mike Causey will take appropriate action."
Meanwhile, Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and House majority whip, said while "I can’t speak to the history of building codes, this is definitely something that we need to take seriously and examine ways to enhance safety."
Apex plant fire
Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said the Winston Weaver plant fire brought to mind hazardous waste plant fire in Apex in October 2006.
She praised the swift response to the Apex fire that culminated in the General Assembly passing House Bill 36 in June 2007, which made several major changes to how hazardous waste materials are handled in North Carolina.
"The NCGA immediately jumped into action and passed legislation that made these types of facilities safer," Harrison said.
"It is not clear that it would apply to this fertilizer facility, but it could be that the legislature may react similarly and take action to address deficiencies."
The chemical fire on the EQ Industrial Services campus produced what The Associated Press reported as "a thundering series of explosions that filled the overnight sky with fireballs and a spooky yellow haze."
The fire began about 10 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2006, prompting officials to go on local television begging people to stay away from the city's downtown.
Officials initially urged about half of the Apex's 32,000 residents to evacuate, then expanded the request as a dangerous plume of smoke and chemicals started to grow.
No serious injuries were reported. Wake County officials said that 44 people went to emergency rooms, most of them complaining of respiratory problems.
Similar to the Winston Weaver plant fire, several hundred people took shelter at area schools or other venues. Others stayed with friends or at nearby hotels. Nearby schools in Apex were closed the next day.
AP reported the EQ plant handled an array of industrial waste, from paints to solvents, and housed chlorine, pesticides, herbicides, sulfur and fertilizer. The volatile mix led firefighters to take extra care over several days.
An initial assessment found that the building had collapsed onto itself.
In March 2006, the then-N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources warned of a potential disaster at the plant site.
EQ had failed to "maintain and operate the plant to minimize the possibility of a sudden or non-sudden release of hazardous waste ... which could threaten human health or the environment," the department reported when it issued a $32,000 fine for six violations.
AP reported EQ paid more than $400,000 in penalties, fees and reimbursements related to the October 2006 fire. In October 2007, the company relinquished its permit for the Apex site.
Federal officials released a report that determined that the EQ Industrial Services Inc. plant in Apex lacked tools to control fires. The plant didn't have firewalls and suppression systems to stop the fire from spreading, and officials said that it wasn't prepared for after-hours fires.
In April 2008, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board called for a new national fire code for hazardous-waste processing plants based on its study of the Apex chemical fire.
State law changes
The state law passed in House Bill 36 in June 2007 tightened regulations that:
• Required applicants for permits for commercial hazardous waste facilities to demonstrate financial responsibility for corrective action, and for screening for potential off-site migration of contamination in the event of a release of hazardous waste or hazardous waste constituents into the environment;
• Required applicants to seek input from local government and emergency response agencies on their contingency plans for the facilities;
• Required operators of commercial hazardous waste facilities to maintain certain information at an off-site location and make them accessible to local and state emergency response agencies that have a role under contingency plans.
• Required applicants for a permit for a commercial hazardous waste facility to notify persons who reside or own property within one-fourth mile of the proposed facility that application has been filed and what their emergency response plans include; and
• Requires commercial hazardous waste facilities to provide security and surveillance at the facility at all times in order to monitor site conditions and to control entry to the site of the facility.
"It has been my experience that it is easier to pass legislation that imposes additional regulations if non-conforming structures/businesses/etc. are grandfathered in," Harrison said. "That is certainly not my choice, but I am in the minority.
"With regard to state Building Code issues in general, they continue to be rolled back, a practice that started in 2011, and continues to this day, including several in the current session."
No timetable for report
There has been no timeline set for completing local, state and federal investigations into the cause of the fire, as well as determining whether there will be long-lasting environmental hazards.
Winston Weaver officials have not disclosed how — or if — they plan to resume business.
According to the latest corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office, Michael Carroll is listed as company president, G. Dallas Barnes Jr. as vice president and Joshua Abrahams as chief financial officer.
Carroll is listed as executive with Meherrin Fertilizer Inc. of Severn, according to Meherrin’s website. A Lexus-Nexus search for Barnes lists him as vice president of Meherrin. Carroll and Barnes have not returned messages left at their Meherrin offices in Northampton County.
Company representative Andrew Carroll released a statement Tuesday through the city of Winston-Salem that read that “there have been no injuries or loss of life to any employees, fire responders or citizens at this time.”
“We will continue working with first responders and relevant officials to ensure safety of the community, and we will participate fully in the investigation into the cause of the fire,” the statement said.
McIntyre said he could not speculate on how much it would cost the company to build the plant to current standards.
Causey said Tuesday the Insurance Department has two investigators from the state Office of Fire Marshals, along with a drone, at the plant site.
“There are just a lot of unanswered questions,” Causey said.
Causey said the department is gathering information on whether Winston Weaver had insurance on the plant.
“That’s going to be a key to the business getting back on its feet,” Causey said. “It depends on what type of insurance coverage it had, if they had a business interruption policy.
“It’s too early to tell if it is a total loss, but what I have heard from the fire chief is that there has been tremendous structural damage, most of the structure consumed by the fire.
“Many times, when a business is destroyed like this, it tends to disappear."
Reactions
Legislators should be given time once the investigation into the Winston Weaver plant fire is disclosed to contemplate what changes should be made to the state Building Code, said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“Government makes some of its worst decisions in knee-jerk reactions to high-profile incidents," Kokai said. "It’s much better to step back, examine all of the pros and cons of changing a policy, look for potential negative unintended consequences, and take a thoughtful approach to potential changes of existing rules.
"A wait-and-see approach makes sense for this issue, as with most other controversies the General Assembly is asked to tackle."
The fortunate outcome of no deaths or injuries related to the blazing fire could lead to legislative inaction, said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
"Unfortunately, what ends up causing action are fatal disasters that throw a bright light on a situation," Madjd-Sadjadi said. "When you have a near miss, it typically disappears from the political view fairly quickly.
"In addition, there may be some degree of systemic racism at play here in that when poor or minority areas are the ones primarily being affected, there is a lot less political will to get things done."
Journal reporters Scott Sexton and Wesley Young contributed to this article.
