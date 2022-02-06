Wait-and-see may be initial approach to potential changes to state building codes

Waiting on answers

The state Building Code also limits what elected officials can tell residents who live around plants containing hazardous materials.

Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said "we are continuing attempts to understand the fire ... that has displaced many residents."

"There are many questions that we are asking that remain unanswered, but the situation is being monitored and investigated," Lowe said.

"There can be no concrete statements or answers to questions concerning the situation until the completion of the investigation and its discoveries are made known."

Zachary said in a separate comment to the Journal that "my opinion about this terrible fire is that we’re jumping the gun. I’ve not heard the cause of the fire."

Zachary said the voluntary evacuation of about 6,500 individuals in the one-mile radius "has been traumatic. I feel very bad for those folks. I worry about future events that might affect them and larger areas."

"When a cause is determined, then there might be a need for legislation," Zachery said. "In today’s world, there are lots of hazards in certain manufacturing processes.