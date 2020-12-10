Wake Forest Baptist allows COVID-19 asymptomatic employees to work; system curtails some non-essential adult surgeries

"Consequently, MDH and the health-care community must balance workforce challenges with the need to prevent further spread" of the virus.

Elective surgeries

Wake Forest Baptist's step to curtail certain adult non-essential elective surgeries is similar to how hospitals in the Triad and statewide responded to state public health officials’ request to halt elective surgeries during the first six weeks of the pandemic.

The goal is preserving beds, intensive-care units and surgical rooms for a surge in COVID-19 patients.

“Wake Forest Baptist Health is asking our surgical staff to begin postponing all adult surgeries and procedures that are not time-sensitive and that require more than one overnight stay in the hospital,” the system said in a statement. “At this time, pediatric cases do not need to be rescheduled.

“We realize this affects many patients and we ask them to please understand this decision is necessary to help us increase capacity across all of our hospitals.”

Novant Health Inc. said it “has not paused any elective surgeries.”

Cone Health said that “we have moved some surgeries to our outpatient surgery centers to free up beds for COVID-19 in our community.”