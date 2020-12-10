Wake Forest Baptist allows COVID-19 asymptomatic employees to work; system curtails some non-essential adult surgeries

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Thursday it is allowing health-care providers who have been exposed to COVID-19 to work if they are asymptomatic.
The policy shift comes as Wake Forest Baptist confirmed that the surge in overall hospitalizations during the pandemic has led it to limit some adult elective surgeries, effective immediately.
Wake Forest Baptist said it is "implementing a critical staffing model that follows the most recent CDC guidance for critical infrastructure workers who are not symptomatic."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, updated on Dec. 3, includes that "employers may consider allowing exposed and asymptomatic critical infrastructure workers to continue to work in select instances when it is necessary to preserve the function of critical infrastructure workplaces."
The CDC cautioned that the option "should be used as a last resort and only in limited circumstances, such as when cessation of operation of a facility may cause serious harm or danger to public health or safety."
"Employers are encouraged to work with state, tribal, local and territorial public health officials to determine the safest way to reintegrate exposed workers who are not experiencing any symptoms and have not tested positive back into on-site operations."
Wake Forest Baptist said its policy is being used by all affiliated hospitals and providers.
"It will help get more critical health-care workers back to work so we can continue to care for all of our patients," the system said.
"(Employees) will continue to work, or will return to work immediately if they are already out and do not have symptoms.
"While working, they will be actively monitored for symptoms and will follow specific measures, such as continuous masking, social distancing as much as possible, and testing with a PCR (nasal swab) on Day 5."
Wake Forest Baptist said that "all of our health care workers continue to wear masks and appropriate personal protective equipment."
Novant spokeswoman Samantha Williams said the system has not adopted a similar asymptomatic policy. Cone Health could not be immediately reached for comment.
Several state departments of health and human services, such as Minnesota, North Dakota and Oklahoma, have taken similar steps toward allowing asymptomatic health-care workers to stay on the job.
For example, the Minnesota Department of Health issued a policy change Nov. 23 in which it said that "exclusion of exposed asymptomatic health care professionals from work for prolonged periods might impact health-care system capacity."
"Consequently, MDH and the health-care community must balance workforce challenges with the need to prevent further spread" of the virus.
Elective surgeries
Wake Forest Baptist's step to curtail certain adult non-essential elective surgeries is similar to how hospitals in the Triad and statewide responded to state public health officials’ request to halt elective surgeries during the first six weeks of the pandemic.
The goal is preserving beds, intensive-care units and surgical rooms for a surge in COVID-19 patients.
“Wake Forest Baptist Health is asking our surgical staff to begin postponing all adult surgeries and procedures that are not time-sensitive and that require more than one overnight stay in the hospital,” the system said in a statement. “At this time, pediatric cases do not need to be rescheduled.
“We realize this affects many patients and we ask them to please understand this decision is necessary to help us increase capacity across all of our hospitals.”
Novant Health Inc. said it “has not paused any elective surgeries.”
Cone Health said that “we have moved some surgeries to our outpatient surgery centers to free up beds for COVID-19 in our community.”
“We are constantly evaluating our capacity needs and making adjustments as necessary.”
The halt of non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to early May represented a significant self-imposed revenue blow for Cone, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist for two financial reporting quarters this year.
