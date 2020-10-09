Wake Forest Baptist, Atrium Health merge into a 'single enterprise' to be based in Charlotte

“Everything we do will be focused on life-changing care, for all, in urban and rural communities alike.

“We will create jobs that provide inclusive opportunities to enhance the economic vitality of our entire region,” Wood said.

Federal approval

The Wake Forest Baptist-Atrium transaction required the approval of regulatory agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission. Woods said the final FTC approval came this week. The combined Atrium will have more than 70,000 employees and expects to serve more than 15 million patient interactions annually.

Wake Forest Baptist is Forsyth County’s largest employer with about 13,000 employees, while Atrium has about 55,000 employees overall.

The systems did not immediately respond when asked about how the combined entity would affect the local Wake Forest Baptist workforce, particularly administrative and back office jobs. They did say the integration of the two systems and their work forces would begin immediately.

Financially and operations wise, Atrium is much larger.