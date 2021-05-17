Wake Forest Baptist CEO Freischlag got a 20% bump in 2019 compensation

The system said that plan "is a common benefit for executives in academic health systems to encourage retention and provide competitive retirement benefits."

Wake Forest Baptist has more than 19,000 employees overall. It is the largest employer in Forsyth County at about 14,000. It owns and/or manages Davie, High Point, Lexington and Wilkes medical centers.

Atrium Health became the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist on Oct. 9 with Eugene Woods serving as president and chief executive of the combined entity. At that time, Freischlag added the duties of chief academic officer for Atrium.

In the news release, Wake Forest Baptist repeated previous explanations for the compensation of Freischlag and other top executives by saying that academic medical centers “are very complex organizations that require a special set of skills and experience to manage relationships with patients, students, clinical staff, educators, researchers, Wake Forest University, community leaders, employers and healthcare innovation partners."

“The changing legislative and regulatory environment requires hospital executives to forecast future patient needs and determine how to meet those needs cost effectively, while navigating often conflicting expectations of patients, insurers, regulators, medical staff and businesses.”