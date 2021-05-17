Wake Forest Baptist CEO Freischlag got a 20% bump in 2019 compensation

Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, the top official of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Wake Forest School of Medicine, received a 20% increase — to $2.51 million — in total compensation for fiscal 2019, the system reported Monday.
Freischlag served her second full year as the center’s chief executive in 2019. She became full-time medical school dean in February 2018.
Although the IRS tax returns for N.C. Baptist Hospital and Wake Forest University Health Sciences are for fiscal 2019-20 — which ended June 30, 2020 — Wake Forest Baptist reported executive compensation for calendar year 2019.
That means executive compensation disclosures typically are more than 17 months old when released by the center.
Freischlag received a 15% raise in salary to $1.38 million, a 23.6% increase in bonus and incentive pay to $663,750 and $17,424 in other reportable compensation representing taxable life and disability insurance.
Wake Forest Baptist said in a news release that Freischlag received a "market increase" in July 2019.
The system said Freischlag was paid at the 47th percentile among chief executives of what it called peer academic medical centers.
She was made eligible for $422,591 in supplemental executive retirement plan benefits that are forfeited if she leaves before the vesting period is completed.
The system said that plan "is a common benefit for executives in academic health systems to encourage retention and provide competitive retirement benefits."
Wake Forest Baptist has more than 19,000 employees overall. It is the largest employer in Forsyth County at about 14,000. It owns and/or manages Davie, High Point, Lexington and Wilkes medical centers.
Atrium Health became the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist on Oct. 9 with Eugene Woods serving as president and chief executive of the combined entity. At that time, Freischlag added the duties of chief academic officer for Atrium.
In the news release, Wake Forest Baptist repeated previous explanations for the compensation of Freischlag and other top executives by saying that academic medical centers “are very complex organizations that require a special set of skills and experience to manage relationships with patients, students, clinical staff, educators, researchers, Wake Forest University, community leaders, employers and healthcare innovation partners."
“The changing legislative and regulatory environment requires hospital executives to forecast future patient needs and determine how to meet those needs cost effectively, while navigating often conflicting expectations of patients, insurers, regulators, medical staff and businesses.”
“Compensating executives, as we do all of our employees, competitively and appropriately, is crucial to the success of Wake Forest Baptist and to the communities it serves in the Triad and northwest North Carolina.”
Critics say hospital systems use their nonprofit status for tax advantages and public-relations purposes, while compensation committees have sought to justify corporate-level wages and benefits to top executives.
Other top-five executives
Wake Forest Baptist filed a separate IRS Form 990 for N.C. Baptist Hospital and Wake Forest University Health Sciences that listed executive compensation for both entities with some overlap.
Russell Howerton, senior vice president for health system affairs, was paid $531,714 in salary, $168,000 in incentive and bonus pay to $292,005, $641,942 in other reportable compensation and total compensation of $1.5 million.
Dr. Edward Kincaid, a department chairman, was paid $1.41 million in salary, no incentive and bonus pay, $20,932 in other reportable compensation and total compensation of $1.48 million.
Dr. Anthony Atala, a department chairman with the regenerative medicine institute, was paid $805,098 in salary, no incentive and bonus pay, $270,899 in other reportable compensation and total compensation of $1.41 million.
Dr. Kevin High, who became president of Wake Forest Baptist Health in February 2018, received for 2019 a 20.2% increase in salary to $755,682, a 64.5% jump in incentive and bonus pay to $292,005, and a 26.8% bump in total compensation of $1.33 million.
The system paid former chief executive Dr. John McConnell total compensation of $763,467 for fiscal 2019, of which $656,678 was salary, $13,462 with bonus and incentive pay and $49,998 in other reportable compensation.
McConnell transitioned in May 2017 from chief executive to a new role with the center after nearly nine years at its helm. He was paid $1.04 million in salary in fiscal 2018.
Former chief marketing officer Robert Gfeller Jr. received total compensation of $904,871, of which $500,001 was listed as severance payments and $399,147 was vested supplemental executive retirement plan payments.
Eric Tomlinson, former chief innovation officer and former president of then-Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, received $441,630 in total compensation, of which $439,108 was listed as severance payments.
Total cost of compensation for the 17 executives listed in the N.C. Baptist Hospital 2019 IRS Form 990 filing was $15.44 million. The system said that compensation represented less than 0.7% of the institution’s total expenses for that year.
