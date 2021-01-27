Wake Forest Baptist employees receive DoorDash vouchers from Atrium

Atrium Health pledged Wednesday to provide $11 million worth of meal vouchers from DoorDash for its nearly 67,000 workforce.
The initiative from Atrium covers Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center employees. Atrium became Wake Forest Baptist's parent company on Oct. 9, gaining its 13,000 employees.
The Charlotte-based health-care system said the vouchers represent its appreciation for how frontline and support employees "have tirelessly and selflessly cared for hundreds of thousands of patients while fighting a global pandemic."
Employees have received vouchers worth $50 to $250, "depending on their role, classification and full- or part-time status."
Atrium system executives and physicians, however, will not receive the vouchers.
The vouchers can be used at select convenience stores, pharmacy chains and grocery stores.
Employees also will receive free DashPass subscriptions for three months, which offer employees unlimited free delivery fees on DoorDash orders.
“This is a win-win for our health-care heroes and for the economy of each community we are privileged to serve,” Eugene Woods, Atrium's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
"We don’t want a doubt left in any teammate’s mind that we greatly appreciate the life-saving work they are doing."
Woods said the initiative has the ripple effect of aiding restaurants and their staffs in the communities Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist serves.
“We’re not only providing affordable and convenient meals for our teammates; we’re also preserving jobs,” Woods said.
“Many restaurants stepped up throughout the pandemic to supply meals to our front-line workers.
"With this $11 million investment, our teammates can enjoy a night off from cooking, and continue to ‘pay it forward’ and help keep the doors open at local restaurants and businesses.”
Atrium estimated there are 2,200 restaurants in metro Charlotte, 500 in Winston-Salem and 330 in Macon, Ga.
“We are incredibly thankful for such an important investment into the families and lives of those who own and work at restaurants across our state,” said Lynn Minges, president and chief executive of the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association.
“The restaurant industry has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, and with this tremendous investment by Atrium Health, it can literally be the difference of a family owned business closing its doors forever or staying open."
336-727-7376