Wake Forest Baptist employees receive DoorDash vouchers from Atrium

Woods said the initiative has the ripple effect of aiding restaurants and their staffs in the communities Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist serves.

“We’re not only providing affordable and convenient meals for our teammates; we’re also preserving jobs,” Woods said.

“Many restaurants stepped up throughout the pandemic to supply meals to our front-line workers.

"With this $11 million investment, our teammates can enjoy a night off from cooking, and continue to ‘pay it forward’ and help keep the doors open at local restaurants and businesses.”

Atrium estimated there are 2,200 restaurants in metro Charlotte, 500 in Winston-Salem and 330 in Macon, Ga.

“We are incredibly thankful for such an important investment into the families and lives of those who own and work at restaurants across our state,” said Lynn Minges, president and chief executive of the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association.

“The restaurant industry has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, and with this tremendous investment by Atrium Health, it can literally be the difference of a family owned business closing its doors forever or staying open."

