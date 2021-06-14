Wake Forest Baptist faces lawsuit over employee retirement plan oversight

The employees' retirement benefits committee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is being sued by three former employees who claim the committee failed its fiduciary oversight duties.
Also listed as defendants are Wake Forest Baptist and its board of directors, as well as the individual committee members.
The lawsuit was filed June 3 in the federal Middle District of N.C. by Tanajah Clark, Shelley Garnick and Zoe Jones. They are requesting class-action status.
The lawsuit involves the system's 403(b) plan and covers the period from June 4, 2015, to the present. The lawsuit lists the plan as overseeing $2.3 billion in assets at the end of 2019.
At that asset level, it is considered as a "jumbo plan" in the defined contribution plan marketplace. The lawsuit cites the 403(b) as among the largest of its kind nationally.
"As a jumbo plan, the plan has substantial bargaining power regarding the fees and expenses that were charged against participants' investments," according to the lawsuit.
"Defendants, however, did not try to reduce the plan's expenses or exercise appropriate judgment to scrutinize each investment option that was offered in the plan to ensure it was prudent."
The plaintiffs claim the retirement benefits committee also failed "to control the plan's administrative and recordkeeping costs."
As a result, plaintiffs "have suffered injuries as a result of defendants' mismanagement of the plan."
"At all times, during the class period, defendants knew or should have known of the existence of cheaper share classes, and therefore also should have immediately identified the prudence of transferring the plan's funds into these alternative investments.
"There is no good-faith explanation for utilizing high-cost share classes when lower-cost share classes are available for the exact same investment."
Wake Forest Baptist officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the lawsuit.
Other examples
The lawsuit appears similar to defined-compensation retirement plan lawsuits filed against Novant Health and BB&T Corp. in the past six years.
In September 2016, Novant and plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit agreed to a settlement plan valued at $101 million. The lawsuit was filed in March 2014.
That includes a final settlement fund of $32 million that included attorneys fees, along with $69 million that represented “the value of the reduction in administrative and investment management fees” of the Novant defined contribution retirement plans. The named plaintiffs received an additional $25,000 settlement payment.
Novant was accused of breaching its fiduciary duties by causing plan participants to pay millions of dollars in fees for excessive record-keeping and administrative services to third-party service providers Great West Life & Annuity Insurance Co. and brokerage firm D.L. Davis & Co. of Winston-Salem.
According to the plaintiffs’ law firm of Schlichter, Bogard & Denton, there were about 25,000 affected Novant employees who had been enrolled automatically in the retirement plan since 2009. The lawsuit covered the period from Oct. 1, 1998, to Sept. 30, 2015, and has 70,683 potential beneficiaries.
In December 2018, BB&T agreed to pay $24 million to settle a federal class-action lawsuit targeting the bank and managers of its 401(k) plan. The lawsuit was filed by 12 named plaintiffs in May 2016.
The BB&T plan had more than $1 billion in assets at the end of 2014 within six proprietary Sterling Capital Management LLC funds. Altogether, 63 percent of the plan’s $2.93 billion in assets were invested in proprietary BB&T options as of Dec. 31, 2014.
The agreement even though BB&T disputed the allegations and denies liabilities for any alleged fiduciary breaches or ERISA violations.
There was the potential for 67,000 current and former employee claimants, considering the settlement time frame of Sept. 4, 2009, to Oct. 25, 2018. The law firm of law firm of Schlichter, Bogard & Denton also represented the plaintiffs in this lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims participants are being charged excessive fees for often underperforming proprietary mutual funds.
About one-third of the settlement fund went toward attorneys' fees and expenses. The named plaintiffs received an additional $20,000 settlement payment.
336-727-7376