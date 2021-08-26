Wake Forest Baptist finishes fiscal 2020-21 on solid financial note

When it comes to core revenue for the fiscal year, Wake Forest Baptist was up 9.3% to $3.94 billion.

Patient-service revenue rose 13.4% to $3.47 billion. The system did not include any COVID-19 related revenues or expenses commentary in the report.

That revenue source was in recovery mode much of fiscal 2020-21 after being down in large part during the final two quarters of fiscal 2019-20 because Wake Forest Baptist, like most hospitals in North Carolina, suspended nonessential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May.

The full-year revenue breakdown by Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated medical facilities was: $2.06 billion from N.C. Baptist Hospital; $1.28 billion from Wake Forest University Health Sciences; $384.9 million from High Point Medical Center; $111.86 million from Lexington Medical Center; $94.15 million from Davie Medical Center; and $82.83 million from Wilkes Medical Center.

Gifts, grants and contracts were at $240.9 million, down 24.1%. There also were: $116.9 million from “other sources” that feature federal incentive payments for implementing electronic health records; $41.1 million in net assets released from restrictions; and $41.7 million from net student tuition and fees.