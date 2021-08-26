Wake Forest Baptist finishes fiscal 2020-21 on solid financial note

Another strong investment income performance and another uptick in core revenues lifted Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to $511.59 million in excess revenue for fiscal 2020-21.
The financial report combines financial reports for N.C. Baptist Hospital, Wake Forest University Health Sciences and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and all their affiliates.
Wake Forest Baptist’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30. In a not-for-profit organization, “excess revenue” is analogous to “profit” in a for-profit organization.
The system became part of Charlotte-based Atrium Health on Oct. 9. A brand change to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist went into effect Aug. 18.
The system benefited again from the stock market’s recovery from the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Investment income for fiscal 2020-21 was $255.8 million.
By comparison, Baptist had $19.6 million in investment income for 2019-20, which was impacted significantly by the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not-for-profit health-care systems depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital investments.
Baptist reported having a $150 million gain from "net assets released from restrictions," compared with none released in fiscal 2019-20.
When it comes to core revenue for the fiscal year, Wake Forest Baptist was up 9.3% to $3.94 billion.
Patient-service revenue rose 13.4% to $3.47 billion. The system did not include any COVID-19 related revenues or expenses commentary in the report.
That revenue source was in recovery mode much of fiscal 2020-21 after being down in large part during the final two quarters of fiscal 2019-20 because Wake Forest Baptist, like most hospitals in North Carolina, suspended nonessential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May.
The full-year revenue breakdown by Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated medical facilities was: $2.06 billion from N.C. Baptist Hospital; $1.28 billion from Wake Forest University Health Sciences; $384.9 million from High Point Medical Center; $111.86 million from Lexington Medical Center; $94.15 million from Davie Medical Center; and $82.83 million from Wilkes Medical Center.
Gifts, grants and contracts were at $240.9 million, down 24.1%. There also were: $116.9 million from “other sources” that feature federal incentive payments for implementing electronic health records; $41.1 million in net assets released from restrictions; and $41.7 million from net student tuition and fees.
Operating expenses were up 7.6% to $3.84 billion. Salaries and wages rose 6.7% to $1.69 billion, and the cost of clinical supplies and equipment increased 13.1% to $817.2 million.
The system reported: a 20.9% increase year over year in outpatient operating-room cases to 39,185; a 4.8% drop in emergency-department visits to 181,282; and a 1.6% decrease in inpatient admissions to 60,743.
Wake Forest Baptist issued the quarterly report on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The EMMA reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the quarter ended.
In July, Baptist disclosed it is switching the end of its fiscal year from June 30 to Dec. 31, beginning with its 2022 report.
Atrium said in February that Wake Forest Baptist and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which oversees Atrium, still have separate credit groups and will continue to post separate quarterly filings “for the time being.”
336-727-7376