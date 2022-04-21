Wake Forest Baptist gains ratings upgrade; planned Charlotte medical school cited as factor

The decision to open a second medical school campus in Charlotte has led to a positive ripple effect for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

National rating agency Moody's Investors Service recently raised its rating of Baptist's financial operations from negative to stable.

It was Moody's first financial operations' rating change for Baptist since February 2019.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Baptist "will achieve improvement in operating cash flow margins in fiscal 2022 as forecasted following weak performance based on 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021," wrote Diana Lee, Moody's lead health-care analyst.

"The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Baptist will maintain adequate cash measures even amid higher capital spend, which will help offset higher debt to cash flow and moderate, albeit improved, margins."

Moody's also reaffirmed its “A2” rating on Wake Forest Baptist Obligated Group's revenue bonds.

According to Investopedia, an A2 rating is considered as usually the second- or third-highest rating that a rating agency assigns to a security or carrier.

Moody’s said its rating affects about $975 million in outstanding debt.

“The A2 reflects Moody’s view that Wake Forest Baptist will continue to benefit from its position as the sole academic medical center around Winston-Salem," Lee wrote.

"WFB's October 2020 combination with Atrium Health will grow its academic medical center platform via the integration of clinical services, as well as the creation of a second School of Medicine campus in Charlotte.

"While this will provide some execution risk, this transaction will allow WFB to meaningfully expand its research profile and regional presence."

Other factors Lee cited include Baptist's addition of High Point Medical Center and its low-risk birthing center.

"Ongoing challenges will include strong competition, which will impede growth as seen in soft pre-COVID same facility volume trends in its region," Lee wrote.

Baptist said in a statement that Moody's "recognized our strength and our clinical, research and education expertise as the only academic learning health system in the region, along with the increased benefits that our strategic combination with Atrium Health bring to the communities we serve."

