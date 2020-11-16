Wake Forest Baptist plays key clinical trial role with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The strategy allows for several possible drug treatments to be tested at the same time, "with the most promising potentially moving forward for further exploration, and the least promising being removed from the study," Wake Forest Baptist said in September.

Known as the COVE study, more than 30,000 participants have been enrolled in the U.S. since July 27, including an undisclosed number at Wake Forest Baptist sites and a projected 10,000 at UNC Hospitals sites in the Triangle.

The study was projected to last 25 months and involve up to 89 clinical trial sites. The vaccine does not use a live virus.

The clinical trials are evaluating whether the mRNA-1273 vaccine boosts the immune system to produce enough antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, so it does not cause illness in case of infection.

Participants get two vaccine or placebo shots about a month apart. They are asked to keep an electronic diary documenting any potential COVID-19 symptoms.

The main focus of the study is evaluating participants for the effectiveness of the vaccine starting two weeks following their second dose.