Wake Forest Baptist plays key clinical trial role with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna's potentially game-changing COVID-19 vaccine development has a significant clinical-trial component through Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Moderna, a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., said Monday a preliminary report found its vaccine with an effective rate of 94.5% from its Phase Three clinical trial involving critically ill patients.
The Moderna announcement comes eight days after Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective at about 90%.
Healthcare analysts quoted by The Associated Press said it is possible that both companies are on track to seek Food and Drug Administration permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.
Wake Forest Baptist was among the first 10 Moderna clinical trial participants in the U.S that began July 27. It partnered with Javara Research on the clinical trial.
"Wake Forest Baptist has had more than 300 volunteers at our site," said Dr. John Sanders, chief of infectious diseases at Wake Forest Baptist and principal investigator of the local trial.
"We are very excited about these results and proud of our volunteers, institution and Javara for having contributed to such an important finding."
The Phase Three study applies the "adaptive platform trial design" medical research strategy.
The strategy allows for several possible drug treatments to be tested at the same time, "with the most promising potentially moving forward for further exploration, and the least promising being removed from the study," Wake Forest Baptist said in September.
Known as the COVE study, more than 30,000 participants have been enrolled in the U.S. since July 27, including an undisclosed number at Wake Forest Baptist sites and a projected 10,000 at UNC Hospitals sites in the Triangle.
The study was projected to last 25 months and involve up to 89 clinical trial sites. The vaccine does not use a live virus.
The clinical trials are evaluating whether the mRNA-1273 vaccine boosts the immune system to produce enough antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, so it does not cause illness in case of infection.
Participants get two vaccine or placebo shots about a month apart. They are asked to keep an electronic diary documenting any potential COVID-19 symptoms.
The main focus of the study is evaluating participants for the effectiveness of the vaccine starting two weeks following their second dose.
Monday's announcement was prompted by the first interim analysis that was based on 95 cases, of which 90 cases of COVID-19 were observed in the placebo group vs. five cases observed in the mRNA-1273 group.
Those cases included 15 older adults (ages 65 and up) and 20 participants identifying as being from diverse communities (including 12 Hispanic or LatinX, four Black or African Americans, three Asian Americans and one multiracial).
The main side effects were fatigue, muscle aches and injection-site pain after the vaccine's second dose.
Moderna is a participant in the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, through which it received nearly $1 billion in federal funding.
Moderna said it remains on track to manufacture 500 million to 1 billion doses globally in 2021.
If the FDA allows emergency use of Moderna's or Pfizer's candidates, there will be limited, rationed supplies before the end of the year.
Moderna expects to have about 20 million doses, earmarked for the U.S., by the end of 2020. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech expect to have about 50 million doses globally by year's end.
N.C. distribution plans
As of noon Sunday, the overall statewide COVID-19 case total is at 312,235. Since Oct. 15, 15 daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
The statewide death total is at 4,806.
On Oct. 18, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services submitted the first version of its vaccine distribution plan to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said at that time the "goal of the plan is to immunize everyone who is eligible for and wants a COVID-19 vaccine."
However, both Cohen and Cooper acknowledged with the submission that phases of distribution would be necessary because of an expected limited initial vaccine supply.
There is an expectation the first round of vaccines could be ready for limited distribution between November and April.
As expected, those at the top of the priority list include health-care providers and emergency responders who are at high risk for exposure, those who are vital to the initial COVID vaccine administration efforts, and staff in long term care facilities.
DHHS estimated that up to 951,000 individuals could receive vaccine doses in Phase One.
