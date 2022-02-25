Wake Forest Baptist posts near doubling of quarterly excess revenue

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center reported Friday a 93.1% increase in excess revenue to $362.5 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31.

In a not-for-profit organization, “excess revenue” is analogous to “profit” in a for-profit organization.

The financial report combines reports for N.C. Baptist Hospital, Wake Forest University Health Sciences and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and all their affiliates.

The system became part of Charlotte-based Atrium Health on Oct. 9, 2020. A brand change to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist went into effect Aug. 18.

In July, Baptist disclosed it is switching the end of its fiscal year from June 30 to Dec. 31, beginning with its 2022 reports.

Baptist reported $339.1 million in excess revenue for the quarter that ended Sept. 30, as well as $187.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

There were three main factors affecting the surge in excess revenue.

The largest was $150 million for the second consecutive quarter was what Baptist described as “net assets released from restrictions” reported as revenue.