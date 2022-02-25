Wake Forest Baptist posts near doubling of quarterly excess revenue

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center reported Friday a 93.1% increase in excess revenue to $362.5 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31.
In a not-for-profit organization, “excess revenue” is analogous to “profit” in a for-profit organization.
The financial report combines reports for N.C. Baptist Hospital, Wake Forest University Health Sciences and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and all their affiliates.
The system became part of Charlotte-based Atrium Health on Oct. 9, 2020. A brand change to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist went into effect Aug. 18.
In July, Baptist disclosed it is switching the end of its fiscal year from June 30 to Dec. 31, beginning with its 2022 reports.
Baptist reported $339.1 million in excess revenue for the quarter that ended Sept. 30, as well as $187.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
There were three main factors affecting the surge in excess revenue.
The largest was $150 million for the second consecutive quarter was what Baptist described as “net assets released from restrictions” reported as revenue.
Although the financial report did not identify the specific released assets, the $150 million was listed as a net non-operating gain for Wake Forest University Health Sciences.
The second factor was the system benefitting again from the stock market’s recovery since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Investment income for the quarter was $169.6 million, compared with $123.8 million a year ago.
Not-for-profit health-care systems depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital investments.
The third factor was a 10.4% increase in core operating revenues to $4.08 billion.
Meanwhile, operating expenses were up 12.1% to $4.07 billion.
Patient-service revenue rose 13.9% to $3.23 billion.
That revenue source was in recovery mode for much of fiscal 2020-21 after being down in large part during the final two quarters of fiscal 2019-20 because Wake Forest Baptist, like most hospitals in North Carolina, suspended nonessential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May.
The quarterly revenue breakdown by Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated medical facilities was: $2.16 billion from N.C. Baptist Hospital; $1.31 billion from Wake Forest University Health Sciences; and $843.8 million from other Baptist-affiliated hospitals — High Point, Lexington, Davie and Wilkes medical centers.
The individual hospital affiliates’ quarterly revenue had been separated in previous reports until the third-quarter 2021 report.
Gifts, grants and contracts were at $244.3 million, down 29.6%. There also were: $492.5 million from “other sources” that feature federal incentive payments for implementing electronic health records; and $43.6 million from net student tuition and fees.
Salaries and wages rose 14.7% to just under $2 billion, and the cost of clinical supplies and equipment increased 14.9% to $977.6 million.
Wake Forest Baptist issued the quarterly report on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The EMMA reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the quarter ended.
Atrium said in February 2021 that Wake Forest Baptist and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which oversees Atrium, still have separate credit groups and will continue to post separate quarterly filings “for the time being.”
The system reported: a 24.3% increase year over year in outpatient operating-room cases to 41,301; a 13.6% jump in emergency-department visits to 197,101; and a 0.2% decrease in inpatient admissions to 60,133.
