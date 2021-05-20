Wake Forest Baptist reports record $581 million in community benefits spending

An increase in unreimbursed care during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic led to another record in community-benefits spending for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Community benefits include charity care, plugging Medicaid and Medicare funding gaps, education, research and community-outreach efforts. The N.C. Medical Care Commission requires the report.
Wake Forest Baptist said the spending was up $15.4 million from $580.8 million in fiscal 2018-19. The total is up from $450.6 million in 2017-18 and $373.9 million in 2016-17.
The center released its 2019-20 community-benefits report Thursday, which typically comes the same week as its annual executive-compensation disclosure.
Wake Forest Baptist has more than 19,000 employees overall. It is the largest employer in Forsyth County at about 14,000. It owns and/or manages Davie, High Point, Lexington and Wilkes medical centers.
The community-benefit spending increased in large part because of the system’s acquisition of the hospitals in High Point and Wilkes County.
“Despite the unprecedented challenges we faced from the COVID-19 pandemic, our faculty, staff and students stepped up and made incredible sacrifices to make sure we did all we could to meet the needs of our community,” said Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, the system’s chief executive and dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine.
“We were able to continue to provide compassionate care to all of our patients, while training our students and encouraging those in our community during very uncertain times.
“We are grateful to the many members of our community who participated in research studies to track the prevalence of COVID-19,” Freischlag said.
Wake Forest Baptist reported a $20.2 million increase in unreimbursed care to $394.2 million. Much of the increase is related to what the system called “significant increases in the non-reimbursed costs of treating patients covered by Medicare, Medicaid and other governmental purposes.”
Meanwhile, the system’s charity-care spending dropped by $18 million to $54.8 million. The system said the decrease came primarily from a 2018 change in its charity-care policies.
Spending on education and research for medical students and professionals rose $7.6 million to $119.7 million
The system cited “increased facility effort in basic science instruction, as well as increased research expenses” in areas that include neurobiology, comparative medicine, physiology/pharmacology science, obstetrics & gynecology, and cardiovascular medicine, and internal medicine.
Community-health initiatives, operations and donations were up $3.7 million to $18.3 million.
Among the beneficiaries of the spending were athletic trainer programs at high schools in Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, along with the FIT program at Brenner Children’s Hospital, direct patient assistance that included free prescription drugs, and COVID-19 related costs.
There also was $9.2 million in subsidized operations for the Downtown Health Plaza health program, the Bethesda and Southside health clinics, School Health Alliance initiative, supportive care and behavioral health service lines, patient transportation, and other direct patient assistance, including skilled nursing.
The system said it had $81.5 million in bad-debt costs in 2019-020, up from $65 million in fiscal 2018-19 and $49.8 million in 2017-18.
Bad debt typically represents bill payments that it could not collect from patients who had the means to pay. The center does not factor bad debt into its community benefits, but said the increases are primarily due to the charity-care policy changes.
As a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, Wake Forest Baptist enjoys wide tax benefits.
In exchange for providing community benefits, it qualifies for exemptions on state and federal income taxes, as well as city and county property taxes.
Even though the medical center pays sales taxes on some purchases, it may qualify for a refund of some of that money.
