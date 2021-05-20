Wake Forest Baptist reports record $581million in community benefits spending

An increase in unreimbursed care during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic led to another record in community-benefits spending for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Community benefits include charity care, plugging Medicaid and Medicare funding gaps, education, research and community-outreach efforts. The N.C. Medical Care Commission requires the report.

Wake Forest Baptist said the spending was up $15.4 million from $580.8 million in fiscal 2018-19. The total is up from $450.6 million in 2017-18 and $373.9 million in 2016-17.

The center released its 2019-20 community-benefits report Thursday, which typically comes the same week as its annual executive-compensation disclosure.

Wake Forest Baptist has more than 19,000 employees overall. It is the largest employer in Forsyth County at about 14,000. It owns and/or manages Davie, High Point, Lexington and Wilkes medical centers.

The community-benefit spending increased in large part because of the system's acquisition of the hospitals in High Point and Wilkes County.