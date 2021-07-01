Wake Forest Baptist switches end date for financial fiscal year

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said in a financial report Wednesday that it is switching the end of its fiscal year from June 30 to Dec. 31, beginning with its 2022 report.

The financial report combines financial reports for N.C. Baptist Hospital, Wake Forest University Health Sciences and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and all their affiliates.

The 2020-21 fiscal year that ended Wednesday "will be the final audited financial statements of Wake Forest Baptist and affiliates relating to a fiscal year ended June 30."

Wake Forest Baptist disclosed the shift in fiscal year end dates with the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies. Quarterly financial reports typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.

Wake Forest Baptist could not be immediately reached for comment about whether the change is connected to having Atrium Health of Charlotte becoming its parent nonprofit company in October.

