Wake Forest Baptist top exec Freischlag received 40% jump in total compensation in fiscal 2020

Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, the top official of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Wake Forest School of Medicine, received a 40% increase — to $3.51 million — in total compensation for fiscal 2020, the system reported Tuesday.

Freischlag served her third full year as the center’s chief executive during 2020. She became full-time medical school dean in February 2018.

Freischlag received a 5.6% raise in salary to $1.46 million. Bonus and incentive pay was unchanged at $663,750, along with $27,949 in other reportable compensation representing taxable life and disability insurance.

Although the IRS tax returns for N.C. Baptist Hospital and Wake Forest University Health Sciences are for fiscal 2020-21 — which ended June 30, 2021 — Wake Forest Baptist reported executive compensation for calendar year 2020.

That means executive compensation disclosures typically are more than 17 months old when released by the center.

"Annual incentives are subject to the attainment of clinical quality, academic and financial goals established annually by the board of directors," Baptist said in a statement. "In short, pay is based on performance, and annual incentives are paid only to the extent to which performance goals are met."

The system said Freischlag's base salary was at the 56th percentile among chief executives of 31 peer academic medical centers and healthcare systems. Her total compensation was listed in the 75th percentile. Among those peer academic medical centers are Duke University Hospital, Johns Hopkins and UNC Hospitals.

The primary factors in Freischlag's compensation jump involved retirement and deferred programs.

She was made eligible for $949,477 in "other reportable compensation," up from $17,424 in 2019. The bulk was a taxable supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP) distribution worth $915,849.

Those SERP benefits were introduced by Baptist in January 2012. The system has said the SERP plan “is a common benefit for executives in academic health systems to encourage retention and provide competitive retirement benefits.”

Those funds can be forfeited if Freischlag leaves before the vesting period is completed.

Additional retirement and other deferred compensation for Freischlag was valued at $412,187, down 2.5% from 2019.

Compensation background

Baptist has more than 21,000 employees overall. It is the largest employer in Forsyth County at about 14,000.

The system became part of Charlotte-based Atrium on Oct. 9, 2020. A brand change to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist went into effect Aug. 18.

Baptist owns and/or manages Davie, High Point, Lexington and Wilkes medical centers for Atrium.

In July 2021, Baptist disclosed it is switching the end of its fiscal year from June 30 to Dec. 31, beginning with its 2022 reports.

In the news release, Baptist repeated previous explanations for the compensation of Freischlag and other top executives by saying that academic medical centers “are very complex organizations that require a special set of skills and experience to manage relationships with patients, students, clinical staff, educators, researchers, Wake Forest University, community leaders, employers and healthcare innovation partners.”

"The recruitment and retention of executives, who can meet the challenging requirements of the new healthcare, education, research and innovation environments while ensuring the continued success of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist as the region’s economic driver, takes proven talents possessed by a small group of healthcare executives."

Meanwhile, critics of healthcare systems' compensation methodologies say hospital systems use their nonprofit status for tax advantages and public-relations purposes, while compensation committees have sought to justify corporate-level wages and benefits to top executives.

Other Baptist executives

Dr. Kevin High, president of Wake Forest Baptist Health in February 2018, received for 2020 a 1.1% decrease in base salary to $747,328, incentive and bonus pay was unchanged at $292,006, and a 6.7% increase in total compensation of $1.42 million.

Bradley Clark, chief financial officer and treasurer, received for 2020 a 4.1% increase in base salary to $704,049, incentive and bonus pay was unchanged at $270,236, and a 3.9% increase in total compensation of $1.23 million.

Terry Williams, chief strategy officer, received for 2020 a 0.9% decrease in base salary to $556,354, incentive and bonus pay was unchanged at $199,500, and a 1% decrease in total compensation of $1.06 million.

J. McLain Wallace Jr., general counsel, received for 2020 a 3.4% decrease in base salary to $493,466, incentive and bonus pay was unchanged at $165,270, and a 1.1% decrease in total compensation of $940,202.

Baptist filed a separate IRS Form 990 for N.C. Baptist Hospital and Wake Forest University Health Sciences that listed executive compensation for both entities with some overlap.

Dr. Anthony Atala, a department chairman with the regenerative medicine institute, received a 13.7% increase in base salary to $915,352, as well as $79,562 in bonus and incentive pay, just under $1.5 million in other reportable compensation and total compensation of $2.71 million, up 92.2%. Atala received $1.48 million in SERP payments.

Dr. Edward Kincaid, a department chairman, was paid $1.4 million in salary, $18,531 in incentive and bonus pay and total compensation of $1.49 million.

Also receiving more than $1 million in total compensation for 2020 were: Dr. Kenneth Lennon at $1.33 million; Dr. James Hoekstra, an executive vice president for health system affairs, at $1.29 million; and Dr. Andrew Koman, a department chairman, at $1.15 million.

The system paid former chief executive Dr. John McConnell total compensation of $533,308 for fiscal 2020, of which $444,351 was salary. McConnell transitioned in May 2017 from chief executive to a new role with the center after nearly nine years at its helm.

