Wake Forest Baptist's chief executive begins term as president of he American College of Surgeons

Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, top executive with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, started Sunday her year-long term as president of the American College of Surgeons.

Freischlag is chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist, dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Atrium Health Enterprise, and a practicing vascular surgeon.

The ACS is the largest organization of surgeons in the world, with more than 82,000 members.

Freischlag was elected as president-elect in October 2020. She succeeded Dr. J. Wayne Meredith, chairman of surgery, chief of clinical chairs, and trauma, thoracic and critical care surgeon at Wake Forest Baptist.

It was the first time in the college’s 108-year history that two surgeons from the same institution have served as back-to-back presidents.

She joined Baptist in 2017 after nearly 30 years of experience as a practicing surgeon, mentor, educator, and leader within medical institutions throughout the U.S.

Freischlag was named a member of the National Academy of Medicine in 2015 and a fellow with the ACS since 1991. She was inducted as a member into the ACS Academy of Master Surgeon Educators on Oct. 15.

Freischlag is an internationally renowned expert in the diagnosis and treatment of thoracic outlet syndrome, which the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke defines as “three related syndromes that involve compression of the nerves, arteries, and veins in the lower neck and upper chest area and cause pain in the arm, shoulder, and neck.”

