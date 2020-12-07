Wake Forest Baptist's long-term bond rating raised by S&P Global

A national bond credit-rating agency has raised Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s long-term rating to its second-highest level.

Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings changes the rating from "A" to "AA-," while retaining a stable outlook.

The rating covers six sets of bonds issued by Wake Forest Baptist's Obligated Group. The report was posted Nov. 25 and disclosed Friday by Wake Forest Baptist at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s emma.msrb.org website.

It is the largest employer in Forsyth County at 14,271 as of October 2018, according to the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce’s list of top-30 employers in the county. Wake Forest Baptist has 19,220 employees overall.

It is the first S&P Global update on Wake Forest Baptist's long-term bond ratings since the Winston-Salem healthcare system became part of Charlotte-based Atrium Health on Oct. 9.

As part of the collaboration, a Wake Forest School of Medicine will be created in Charlotte. The initial goal was to open the Charlotte medical school campus in 2021 or 2022.

Atrium also will spend $3.4 billion on investments for Wake Forest Baptist over the next 10 years, including a new care tower in Winston-Salem.