Wake Forest Baptist's long-term bond rating raised by S&P Global

A national bond credit-rating agency has raised Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s long-term rating to its second-highest level.
Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings changes the rating from "A" to "AA-," while retaining a stable outlook.
The rating covers six sets of bonds issued by Wake Forest Baptist's Obligated Group. The report was posted Nov. 25 and disclosed Friday by Wake Forest Baptist at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s emma.msrb.org website.
It is the largest employer in Forsyth County at 14,271 as of October 2018, according to the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce’s list of top-30 employers in the county. Wake Forest Baptist has 19,220 employees overall.
It is the first S&P Global update on Wake Forest Baptist's long-term bond ratings since the Winston-Salem healthcare system became part of Charlotte-based Atrium Health on Oct. 9.
As part of the collaboration, a Wake Forest School of Medicine will be created in Charlotte. The initial goal was to open the Charlotte medical school campus in 2021 or 2022.
Atrium also will spend $3.4 billion on investments for Wake Forest Baptist over the next 10 years, including a new care tower in Winston-Salem.
For S&P Global, an "AAA" rating is its highest. S&P Global says that rating signifies the group's ability to meet its financial commitments on the bonds "is extremely strong."
"An obligation rated 'AA' differs from the highest-rated obligations only to a small degree. The capacity to meet its financial commitments on the obligation is very strong."
S&P Global said an "A" rating "is somewhat more susceptible to the adverse effects of changes in circumstances and economic conditions than obligations in higher-rated categories."
"However, the obligor's capacity to meet its financial commitments on the obligation is still strong."
The strong spring rebound of the stock market enabled Wake Forest Baptist Center to finish fiscal 2019-20 with $55.85 million in excess revenue, the system reported in August. Wake Forest Baptist's fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.
Not-for-profit healthcare systems depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital investments.
When it comes to core revenue for 2019-20, Wake Forest Baptist was up 6.7% to $3.6 billion. Operating expenses climbed 5.3% to $3.56 billion.
The EMMA reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the quarter ended.
