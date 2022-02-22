Wake Forest business school launches ESG initiative

Wake Forest University School of Business is launching Wednesday ESG@Wake, an initiative geared toward encouraging students to learn more about environmental-, social- and governance-related goals at the university.

The initiative includes a video pitch competition open to all Wake Forest students from March 1 through March 25. There also will be ESG programming from March 28 through April 1 that will feature sessions by industry leaders and guest speakers.

“ESG is influencing how investments are assessed, board members are chosen and corporate relationships are maintained. It is changing the way we think about what constitutes success in business," said Michelle Roehm, the business school’s interim dean and chairwoman of Strategic Management.

For the pitch competition, student teams will submit a 100-second video in one of three tracks: Climate Neutrality, Globally Inclusive Wake Forest University, and The Student as a Stakeholder.

Corporate partners and industry experts will serve as judges and review submissions. Finalists will present across each track and winning teams will be chosen on April 1.

A total of $25,000 will be presented across nine teams, with the first-place team in each of the three categories receiving the grand prize of $5,000, second place winners receiving $2,500, and third place team winners receiving $1,000.

