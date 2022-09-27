Wake Forest business school makes new appointments

Wake Forest University School of Business announced Tuesday the appointment and expanded responsibilities of four associate and assistant deans.

Jeff Camm has been appointed as senior associate dean for faculty. He also serves as senior associate dean of Business Analytics.

Scott Shafer will serve as associate dean for the Master of Science in Business Analytics program. He also is a professor of management.

Bren Varner will serve as assistant dean for the Master of Science in Management program.

Norma Ramirez Montague will continue in her role as senior associate dean of Academic Programs with expanded responsibilities.

Camm and Shafer will begin their new appointments Saturday, while Varner will begin his new role Jan. 1.