Wake Forest extends clinical trial partnership with Javara

Wake Forest Baptist Health said Monday it is extending its research partnership with Javara Inc. with new clinical trials starting in May.
Javara, based in Winston-Salem, and Wake Forest Baptist have been collaborating on COVID-19 antibodies and vaccine testing since April.
The most noteworthy collaboration to date was participating in the national clinical trial for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
Wake Forest Baptist's physicians and patients within its community health care clinics and designated medical centers within a 24-county network are involved in the extended partnership.
Jennifer Byrne, chief executive of Javara, said in a statement that "by engaging large, diverse patient populations within the Wake Forest Baptist network, (we can) ensure the right patient is matched to the right trial at the right time.”
Dr. Gregory Burke, Wake Forest Baptist's chief science officer, said the extended Javara partnership represents "recognizing the impact of offering more options for clinical research participation as a population health strategy."
“We are pleased to embark on this journey with Javara to bring clinical trials to locations where research has not historically been a part of health care,” Burke said.
Javara also participates in Wake Forest Baptist's COVID-19 antibodies research initiative which began in April with eligible patients with Wake Forest Baptist and its parent company Atrium Health. Researchers began providing testing results in early June.
Although the bulk of individuals being tracked are in the Triad, Wake Forest Baptist expanded the study's reach in December to include WakeMed, Vidant Health, New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Campbell University.
With the expansion, study participants "do not need to be active patients in any of the health systems to join."
As of Thursday, the study had 23,560 enrollees and 10,859 participants who had received at least one antibody test using the ScanWell test. The goal is participants taking an antibody test every two months of the study.
An additional 3,574 study participants have been tested using the LabCorp antibody test.
Researchers said that as of Thursday, 11% of study participants, or 1,188, had at least one positive antibody test.
Researchers provide participants with at-home test kits every month for one year to track the virus and population immunity over time.
Participants in a subset of the main study will use an at-home test kit to prick their fingers, and the test will use a drop of blood to identify whether it contains COVID-19 antibodies.
If antibodies are present, it would signal with a high probability the individuals had the virus in the past.
Antibodies can generally be detected in a person’s blood 14 days after the start of symptoms, which means the data collected through this study will be a lagging indicator of the virus’ prevalence in the population.
"To have a positive antibody test means that a person has previously been infected with COVID-19 and has developed an immune response to the virus," according to the researchers.
"We cannot determine with these tests if someone is actively infected with COVID-19."
The bulk of the participants are between ages 50 and 75, but range in age from 16 to 95.
As of Thursday, the vast majority of study participants receiving an antibody test by race had been whites at 85.9%, with Blacks at 5.8% and Hispanics at 3.2%, and those listed as "other" at 5.1%.
"People of color are still underrepresented in our study," the Wake Forest Baptist researchers said on their website.
"As a result, any person of color who enrolls in the study will be selected to receive antibody tests to ensure we adequately understand the effects of COVID-19 on these populations."
According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, one way for a community population to become immune to an infectious disease is herd immunity.
Usually, 70% to 90% of a population needs immunity to achieve herd immunity, according to the researchers.
336-727-7376