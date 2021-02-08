Wake Forest extends clinical trial partnership with Javara

Although the bulk of individuals being tracked are in the Triad, Wake Forest Baptist expanded the study's reach in December to include WakeMed, Vidant Health, New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Campbell University.

With the expansion, study participants "do not need to be active patients in any of the health systems to join."

As of Thursday, the study had 23,560 enrollees and 10,859 participants who had received at least one antibody test using the ScanWell test. The goal is participants taking an antibody test every two months of the study.

An additional 3,574 study participants have been tested using the LabCorp antibody test.

Researchers said that as of Thursday, 11% of study participants, or 1,188, had at least one positive antibody test.

Researchers provide participants with at-home test kits every month for one year to track the virus and population immunity over time.

Participants in a subset of the main study will use an at-home test kit to prick their fingers, and the test will use a drop of blood to identify whether it contains COVID-19 antibodies.

If antibodies are present, it would signal with a high probability the individuals had the virus in the past.