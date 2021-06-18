 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest graduate named to lead Wells Fargo Private Bank
0 Comments

Wake Forest graduate named to lead Wells Fargo Private Bank

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday that Julie Caperton has been hired as head of Wells Fargo Private Bank, which operates as a division of Wealth & Investment Management.

Caperton retains her duties as head of the Banking, Lending & Trust Center of Excellence for the wealth management unit.

As head of The Private Bank, Caperton will be responsible for leading growth in the high net worth and ultra-high net worth segments. She will work closely with regional leaders across the country to drive the strategy for the business.

Caperton has worked for Wells Fargo for nearly 20 years. She earned a juris doctorate from Wake Forest University.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 21: What child tax credits mean for your family

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News