Wake Forest graduate named to lead Wells Fargo Private Bank

Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday that Julie Caperton has been hired as head of Wells Fargo Private Bank, which operates as a division of Wealth & Investment Management.

Caperton retains her duties as head of the Banking, Lending & Trust Center of Excellence for the wealth management unit.

As head of The Private Bank, Caperton will be responsible for leading growth in the high net worth and ultra-high net worth segments. She will work closely with regional leaders across the country to drive the strategy for the business.

Caperton has worked for Wells Fargo for nearly 20 years. She earned a juris doctorate from Wake Forest University.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.